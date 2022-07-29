Home / News / Islanders buy boatload of Mega Millions tickets, will share $1.28 billion jackpot with season ticket holders if they win

By Ian Oland

July 29, 2022 6:03 pm

The New York Islanders might have just come up with the best season ticket holder perk of all time.

The Islanders announced on Friday that they bought 25,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets in an attempt to win tonight’s huge $1.28 billion jackpot. If they land the prize, the Islanders will share the winnings with full-season ticket members, suite holders, staff, and the Islanders Children’s Foundation charity.

The news was announced by former Capitals part-owner Jon Ledecky, who is part owner in the team. Ledecky is the uncle of Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Katie Ledecky.

The purchase also serves as a promotion of the franchise’s 50th anniversary and team sponsor Jackpocket.

If the Islanders win, it could be transformative for season ticket holders. It’s unknown how much the team would split the winnings and how much taxes would take out of the pot. But let’s say the team got literally all of the money and only gave the prize to its 12,000 sesason ticket holders. Each person would make $106,667!

For a promotion this fun, honestly, I hope they win.

Headline photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash

