Islanders buy boatload of Mega Millions tickets, will share $1.28 billion jackpot with season ticket holders if they win

The New York Islanders might have just come up with the best season ticket holder perk of all time.

The Islanders announced on Friday that they bought 25,000 Mega Millions lottery tickets in an attempt to win tonight’s huge $1.28 billion jackpot. If they land the prize, the Islanders will share the winnings with full-season ticket members, suite holders, staff, and the Islanders Children’s Foundation charity.

For our 50th anniversary – a $50,000 reason why membership has its benefits 👀 We partnered with @Jackpocket to order $50,000 in Mega Millions lottery tickets on behalf of all Full Season Ticket Members, suite holders, staff & the ICF for tonight’s $1.28B drawing. 💰 — New York Islanders (@NYIslanders) July 29, 2022

The news was announced by former Capitals part-owner Jon Ledecky, who is part owner in the team. Ledecky is the uncle of Olympic gold medal-winning swimmer Katie Ledecky.

We’re partnering with the @NYIslanders to order ✨25,000✨ #MegaMillions tickets on Jackpocket! 💸 If we’re lucky, winnings will go to Full Season Ticket Members, Suite holders, Staff, and Islanders Children’s Foundation 💙 pic.twitter.com/G6faGWv7ky — Jackpocket (@Jackpocket) July 29, 2022

The purchase also serves as a promotion of the franchise’s 50th anniversary and team sponsor Jackpocket.

If the Islanders win, it could be transformative for season ticket holders. It’s unknown how much the team would split the winnings and how much taxes would take out of the pot. But let’s say the team got literally all of the money and only gave the prize to its 12,000 sesason ticket holders. Each person would make $106,667!

For a promotion this fun, honestly, I hope they win.

Headline photo by Erik Mclean on Unsplash