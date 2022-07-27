Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov to participate together in charity hockey game

Alex Ovechkin and Dmitry Orlov will team up with other NHL and KHL players for a charity hockey game played on July 30.

Proceeds from the game, held in Ovechkin’s Russian hometown of Moscow, will go to the Artemi Panarin Fund, which will help a young girl who had complications from brain tumor surgery.

Notable participants in the game include Panarin, Ovechkin, Orlov, Pavel Buchnevich, Alexander Radulov, Valeri Nichushkin, Andrei Nikolishin, Oleg Znarok, and other NHL and KHL players.

Ovechkin and Orlov have participated in several events together during the summer. The teammates, who are the only Caps’ Russians still out of the country this summer, participated in Alex Semin’s retirement game.

Ovechkin also attended Orlov’s birthday party earlier this week (second photo) that also included appearances by Sergei Bobrovsky, Ovechkin’s trainer Pavel, and Orlov’s trainer Sergey Gvozdev.