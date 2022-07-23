Ilya Samsonov says goodbye to Capitals organization and fans: ‘These past 3 years in DC have been unforgettable’

The Washington Capitals made a huge change to their roster this offseason when they decided to wipe the slate clean in terms of their goaltending. Vitek Vanecek was traded to the New Jersey Devils and Ilya Samsonov was not tendered a qualifying offer making him an unrestricted free agent.
Samsonov, now a member of the Toronto Maple Leafs, penned a goodbye note on Saturday to the organization that drafted him and its fans.
“Thank you to the @capitals organization for drafting me in 2015 and giving me a chance to fulfill my NHL Dreams,” Samsonov wrote. “These past 3 years in D.C have been unforgettable! Thank you to all my teammates, coaches, and management for pushing me to be a better goalie and person every day. We’ve made some amazing memories that I’ll never forget.”
He added, “Lastly, thank you to the entire D.C community for making me feel at home. The amazing fans supported us every single night, and are a big reason why my time with Washington was so special!”
Samsonov will join another entirely new goaltending tandem in Toronto as he competes with veteran Matt Murray for the starting gig with the Leafs.
🖊 We've signed goaltender Ilya Samsonov to a one-year contract. #LeafsForever
— Toronto Maple Leafs (@MapleLeafs) July 13, 2022
Farewell, Ilya. Good luck up north!
Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On