Hershey Bears 2022-23 regular season schedule released

The AHL has released its schedule for the 2022-23 season.

The Hershey Bears will play 72 games, and its season kicks off on Saturday, October 15. The Bears will host the Utica Comets at Giant Center that night in their home opener. The Bears will also take on the Lehigh Valley Phantoms the next day at 3 PM.

Hershey will open their season with the lightest (October) and busiest months (November) on the schedule back-to-back. In October, the team will play just seven times with four of those games coming at home and then in November, they will play 13 times with seven of those games coming at home. Hershey will play its geographic rivals, Lehigh Valley and Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, 14 and 12 times respectively just as they did last season. Hershey’s longest homestand of the season is seven games which will take place just after the Christmas holiday (December 28 through January 14). Their longest road trip is five games, which occur from March 29 through April 7.

The Bears will also host the Providence Bruins to close out 2022 on on New Year’s Eve. That special Saturday, Dec. 31 game will feature an early 5 PM puck drop.

The play-by-play voice of the Bears, Zack Fisch, also offered his initial takeaways on the schedule.

The 2022-23 schedule for @TheHersheyBears is here! Among the highlights:

-Opening Night vs Utica on Oct. 15 (20 years to day from GIANT Center's first ever event)

-15 Saturday home games!

-7-game homestand from Dec. 28-Jan. 14

-Only 6 "3-in-3's" — Zack Fisch (@zackfisch) July 21, 2022

-Everyone is league is playing 72 games this year. Hershey lost 2 games with Springfield and 2 with Syracuse as a result

-Nice to see a few Friday night home games back on schedule

-Two trips to Canada this year, including a morning game in Toronto — Zack Fisch (@zackfisch) July 21, 2022

The Bears say that individual ticket information and a complete promotional schedule will be shared later this summer. The same goes for a full preseason schedule.

