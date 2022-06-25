Michal Kempny cuts his leafy flow to the encouragement of his teammates: ‘Finally’

Michal Kempny is a new man after getting what appears to be his first haircut in a calendar year.
“Lettuce is gone!” Kempny wrote on Instagram, Monday. “What do you think?”
Kempny got several responses from his current and former Capitals teammates.
“Thank you,” Tom Wilson said. “Been asking for 6 months. Although, Viking kemps was 🔥too”
Added Vitek Vanecek, “Konečně nevypadáš jak gorila 🙏😂.” Translated into English that reads, “Finally, you don’t look like a gorilla.”
Former Capitals Jonas Siegenthaler and Nathan Walker expressed themselves in emoji.
Siegs was feeling the heat, “🥵”, while Walks added some hearteyes, “😍😍 wowwwww.”
Kempny’s previous look gave him Jesus/Cockapoo vibes.
