Alex Ovechkin, John Carlson, and Martin Fehervary get consideration for end-of-season NHL Awards

The Washington Capitals went home empty-handed at the 2022 NHL Awards show, but three Caps players did get votes for end-of-season trophies.

Let’s review.

Hart Trophy

Alex Ovechkin, in his age-36 season, finished tenth in Hart Trophy voting after scoring 50 goals for the ninth time in his career and registering 90 points in 77 games — the sixth most in his career. Ovechkin earned two fourth-place votes and four fifth-place votes.

Despite Ovechkin’s huge year, he finished behind three other left wings according to the PHWA: Johnny Gaudreau (40g, 75a), Jonathan Huberdeau (30g, 85a), and Kirill Kaprizov (47g, 61a).

The winner of this year’s MVP trophy was Auston Matthews.

Per NHL PR, Matthews is the 21st different player in NHL history – and first in a decade – to register 60 goals in a season. He’s also the first Toronto Maple Leafs player to win the Hart since Ted Kennedy in 1954-55 and the third Toronto player overall. Matthews also went home with the Ted Lindsay Award (Players’ MVP) and the Rocket Richard Trophy (most goals).

Connor McDavid (44g, 79a) finished second in voting while Vezina Trophy winner Igor Shesterkin finished third (2.07 GAA, .935 SV%).

Norris Trophy

Capitals defenseman John Carlson finished tenth in the 2022 Norris Trophy race after receiving four fourth-place votes and 16 fifth-place votes. Carlson had the fifth most points amongst all NHL defensemen, tallying 71 points in 78 games. His 17 goals was fourth-most amongst all rearguards.

Cale Makar was this year’s winner of the trophy – what will likely be the first of many.

Per the NHL:

Makar helped the Avalanche post a franchise-record 119 points by leading NHL defensemen with 28 goals, becoming just the fifth defenseman in the past 30 years to reach that total (Brent Burns, 29 in 2016-17; Mike Green, 31 in 2008-09; Al MacInnis, 28 in 1993-94; and Kevin Hatcher, 34 in 1992-93). He ranked second among blueliners in points (28-58–86) – the goal and point totals setting franchise marks for defensemen – and ranked fifth among all NHLers in plus-minus (+48).

Nashville Predators’ defenseman Roman Josi finished a close second (25 points) while the Tampa Bay Lightning’s Victor Hedman finished third.

Calder Trophy

Capitals rookie defenseman Martin Fehervary received one fifth place vote as NHL Rookie of the Year, finishing tied for 14th. The 22-year-old Slovakian had 17 points (8g, 9a) in 79 games while skating on the first pairing with John Carlson the entire season. Fehervary’s eight goals was the most by an NHL rookie defensemen this season while his 17 points was tied for sixth.

Detroit Red Wings’ defenseman Moritz Seider took home this year’s Calder Trophy.

Seider had 50 points (7g, 43a). Only two rookie blueliners over the last 30 years have had more: Quinn Hughes: 8-45—53 in 2019-20 with the Vancouver Canucks and Vladimir Malakhov: 14-38—52 in 1992-93 with the New York Islanders.

First and Second Team All-Stars

Two Washington Capitals received votes for the NHL’s end-of-season First and Second Team All-Stars. Alex Ovechkin, like he did in Hart Trophy voting, finished as the fourth-best left wing, receiving one first-place vote, one second-place vote, and 19 third-place votes.

John Carlson finished ninth amongst defensemen after receiving four second-place votes and 53 third-place votes.

All-Rookie Team

Fehervary also received votes for the NHL’s end-of-season All-Rookie Team. The Marty Party finished sixth amongst all NHL rookie defensemen receiving four points total.

Connor McMichael did not receive any votes at forward.