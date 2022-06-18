Huge first period by Andre Burakovsky helps lead Avalanche over Lightning in Game Two, 7-0

Former Capital Andre Burakovsky followed up his overtime goal in Game One with another big performance in Game Two.

Burakovsky tallied points on two of the Avalanche’s first three goals of the game, giving him three points in the series (2g, 1a).

The Avalanche would go on to win Game Two 7-0. They now have a 2-0 series in the championship series as they turn to Tampa for Games Three and Four in Florida.

Burakovsky helped the Avs strike first 2 minutes and 54 seconds into the game. After carrying the puck into the zone, the Swedish forward found Valeri Nichushkin wide open for a redirect on the power play.

It didn’t take long for Burakovsky to create more havoc for Tampa. With 6:08 remaining in the first period, Burakovsky buried a Mikko Rantanen rebound into the net making the game 3-0.

The NHL published this fancy replay on Twitter.

Burakovsky also had a breakaway but his shot struck Andrei Vasilevskiy in the blocker.

Andre Burakovsky on why he scores in bunches to @emilymkaplan: "I have no idea." [smiles] — Ian Oland (@ianoland) June 19, 2022

But things turned sour in the second period. Per ABC’s broadcast, Burakovsky was struck in the hand by a cross-ice pass. He left the ice shortly afterward and did not return to the game.

ESPN’s Emily Kaplan said that Burakovsky was being evaluated throughout the second and third periods. He did not return to the game. Burakovsky had just finished rehabbing a leg injury he suffered during the Eastern Conference Final.

Burakovsky has now scored four goals in his last three games against the Tampa Bay Lightning if you include his two-goal performance against Tampa during Game Seven of the Eastern Conference Final in 2018 with the Capitals.