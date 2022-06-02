Tom Wilson spotted on crutches outside Sibley Memorial Hospital

The Washington Capitals announced Tom Wilson underwent surgery to repair a torn ACL in his left knee last week. The procedure is expected to keep Wilson out of action for the next six to eight months, meaning the right wing will miss the first part of the 2022-23 season.

Thursday morning, Wilson was spotted by a Capitals fan outside of Sibley Memorial Hospital while sitting on a bench outside. Wilson was on crutches and was wearing a large knee brace.

“A friend of mine took them this morning when she was dropping her mom off at Sibley for an appointment,” Hobbs said in a private message to RMNB, adding that she gave him permission to post the photos on social media.

Wilson was injured during Game One of the Capitals’ first-round series against the Florida Panthers. As Wilson was trying to land a big hit to MacKenzie Weegar, he re-adjusted to minimize the impact and went awkwardly into the end boards.

“It was kind of a weird, freak thing,” Wilson said on Capitals’ Breakdown Day. “I went into (a) hit and tweaked my knee. Everything you heard was honest. I was doing everything I could to get back. Just one of those things that I wasn’t able to. Bit of a bummer but it is what it is. It kind of sucked that it happened at this time (of year). I was pretty good all season (with injuries).”

Wilson will now spend his off months rehabbing the injury and trying to get back on the ice as soon as possible.

“My summer sucks now in more ways than one,” Wilson said of both the Capitals losing in the first round and the intense rehab that awaits him. “I’ve got to start my recovery.”

Headline photo: @CoachTimHobbs/Twitter