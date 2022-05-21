The priceless moment Adley Rutschman learned he was finally being called up to the majors

The Baltimore Orioles finished dead last in the AL East in four of the last five seasons and lost over 100 games twice during that span. The franchise’s worst season of all time came in 2018 when they lost 115 games, good for a .290 win percentage. But all that losing does have its perks.

Saturday, the Orioles called up their number one overall pick from the 2019 MLB Draft, catcher Adley Rutschman.

Rutschman has been the best prospect in baseball since the summer of 2020. He was officially called up to the major leagues at 8 AM by the Orioles after spending parts of three seasons in the minors. His best year came in 2021 when he batted .285 and collected 23 home runs and 75 RBIs during stints with the Bowie Baysox (AA) and Norfolk Tides (AAA).

Rutschman learned of his call-up while a member of the Tides.

Manager Buck Britton had Adley come into his office for a meeting. Rutschman had started three consecutive games before receiving the night off Friday.

Dude, you’ve had a lot going on, alright. A lot of hype… I will say, the way you’ve handled all of this s*** has been super impressive. I’m not shocked because the f***ing first day I saw you in 2020, there was something different. But the way you’ve handled it and carried yourself… I just want to make sure that you know you don’t have to do f***ing more than you’re doing, right? What you’re doing is plenty. Don’t go out there and do anything more than you have to. We’re not looking for a hero. Be Adley Rutschman because the regular Adley Rutschman is plenty. Alright, you get what I’m saying? Especially when you’re going to Camden Yards and you’re going to play in the big leagues for the first time.

Rutschman’s teammates then run inside to huge him and celebrate. They all can be seen jumping up and down together as a group.

The Orioles described the scene in the closed captioning as [inaudible screaming and pure joy].

Rutschman will make his MLB debut against the Tampa Bay Rays tonight at Camden Yards. He will bat sixth in the lineup.

Heard y'all wanted to see the lineup or something? 👀 pic.twitter.com/xCB8WU6XAm — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 21, 2022

All fans, per the O’s, will receive a souvenir ticket stub upon exiting.

All fans who attend tonight’s game will receive a souvenir ticket stub as they exit the game, starting in the seventh inning! — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 21, 2022

More reinforcements could be on the way later in the year. Pitchers Grayson Rodriguez and DL Hall could also be called up this season. The Orioles currently sit last in the AL East, but are only eight games under .500 (16-24).

Welcome to the show, Adley, and good luck!

Adley: The Docuseries, Part 1 The Beginning pic.twitter.com/LEmZ3hMiq7 — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) May 21, 2022

(Without a silly website like Matt Wieters Facts pumping up the hype, perhaps this star prospect catcher will truly help turn things around. 🙂)

Screenshot: @Orioles/Twitter