Martin Fehervary and Michal Kempny both headed to 2022 IIHF World Championship

With the Washington Capitals officially eliminated from playoff contention this year, two players have been freed up to join their international squads for the 2022 IIHF World Championship.
Taking up the offer from their respective countries on Sunday were defensemen Martin Fehervary (Slovakia) and Michal Kempny (Czechia).
This will be both men’s third World Championships.
Miroslav Satan, the president and general manager of the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation and forever tormentor of the Caps in his playing days added that Fehervary won’t make it in time for Slovakia’s game against Canada on May 16 but will be in the lineup when they play Switzerland on May 18.
At the 2019 tournament, Fehervary was named the “fastest freshman”, reaching a top speed of 37.9 km/h (23.6 mph) on the ice. He beat out other current NHLers Kaapo Kakko, Nico Hischier, Alexandre Texier, and Henri Jokiharju.
Kempny last played in a game for the Caps on March 28 and did not dress once in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers. He is an unrestricted free agent this summer and unlikely to return to DC.
Here’s the full press release from the team:
Fehervary and Kempny Heading to 2022 IIHF World Championship
Washington Capitals defensemen Martin Fehervary (Slovakia) and Michal Kempny (Czechia) will join their respective national teams at the 2022 IIHF World Championship in Finland, senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today.
Fehervary, 22, recorded 17 points (8g, 9a) in 79 games with Washington this season. The 6’2″, 199-pound defenseman led the Capitals in hits (251) and ranked seventh in the NHL among all skaters. Among rookies, Fehervary ranked second in hits, sixth in blocked shots (117) and first among rookie defensemen in goals (8) and tied for sixth in points (17). Additionally, Fehervary ranked tied for first on the Capitals in games played (79) and fifth in time on ice per game (19:39). Fehervary led the Capitals with 38 hits in six playoff games.
In 85 career NHL games with Washington, Fehervary has recorded 18 points (8g, 10a).
Fehervary previously represented Slovakia at the 2019 and 2018 IIHF World Championship tournaments, recording a combined three assists in 14 games. The Bratislava, Slovakia native also played in the 2017, 2018 and 2019 U20 World Junior Championships. Fehervary captained Slovakia at the 2019 tournament and was named a top-three player on his team in 2018 and 2019.
The Capitals selected Fehervary with their second-round pick, 47th overall, in the 2018 NHL Draft.
Kempny, 31, recorded six points (2g, 4a) in 30 games with Washington this season. Kempny also appeared in 24 games with the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), recording seven assists.
Kempny, who missed the 2020-21 season due to injury, recorded 18 points (3g, 15a) and a team-high +19 plus/minus rating in 58 games with the Capitals in 2019-20. In 247 career NHL games with Washington and the Chicago Blackhawks, Kempny has recorded 63 points (15g, 48a). Additionally, the Hodonin, Czech Republic native has appeared in 30 career playoff games, including all 24 of the Capitals’ postseason contests in 2018, where he recorded five points (2g, 3a).
The 6’1″, 192-pound defenseman previously represented Czechia at the 2016 and 2017 IIHF World Championship tournaments, recording a combined five points (2g, 3a) in 16 games. Kempny also played in the 2016 World Cup of Hockey, appearing in three games for Czechia.
