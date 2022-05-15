Martin Fehervary and Michal Kempny both headed to 2022 IIHF World Championship

With the Washington Capitals officially eliminated from playoff contention this year, two players have been freed up to join their international squads for the 2022 IIHF World Championship.

Taking up the offer from their respective countries on Sunday were defensemen Martin Fehervary (Slovakia) and Michal Kempny (Czechia).

This will be both men’s third World Championships.

Miroslav Satan, the president and general manager of the Slovak Ice Hockey Federation and forever tormentor of the Caps in his playing days added that Fehervary won’t make it in time for Slovakia’s game against Canada on May 16 but will be in the lineup when they play Switzerland on May 18.

At the 2019 tournament, Fehervary was named the “fastest freshman”, reaching a top speed of 37.9 km/h (23.6 mph) on the ice. He beat out other current NHLers Kaapo Kakko, Nico Hischier, Alexandre Texier, and Henri Jokiharju.

Kempny last played in a game for the Caps on March 28 and did not dress once in their first-round series against the Florida Panthers. He is an unrestricted free agent this summer and unlikely to return to DC.

