Andre Burakovsky’s latest amazing feat: He shot a puck so hard that it literally went through the net

Capitals fans have witnessed just how powerful an Andre Burakovsky wrister can be. Monday, the Swedish forward took that to another level as Colorado completed its sweep of Nashville.

Burakovsky ripped a wrist shot so hard that the puck exploded the netting and fell out of the goal. Because of this, everyone on the ice was confused on if it was a good goal or not.

Dang, Burkie. This is incredible.

Play continued on for about 45 seconds before play was stopped and a review was initiated.

That’s where Burakovsky’s goal was indeed confirmed. Per NHL.com:

The Situation Room initiated a video review to further examine Andre Burakovsky’s shot with 18:04 on the clock (1:56 elapsed time). Video review determined that Burakovsky’s shot completely crossed the Nashville goal line. Therefore, the clock is reset to show 18:04 (1:56 elapsed time) and goal Colorado.

The goal came on the Avalanche’s first shot on net and gave them a 1-0 lead. They’d go on to win 5-3, ending the Predators’ season.

Burakovsky continued his strong play in elimination games, notching three points (1g, 2a).