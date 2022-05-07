Alex Ovechkin’s power-play goal went by Sergei Bobrovsky so fast he seemed confused where the puck went

Alex Ovechkin is the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history on the power play and yet, sometimes teams still decide to leave the Capitals captain alone in his office.

Saturday, during Game Three, the Florida Panthers paid the price for their absent-minded penalty killing. After losing a battle along the far boards, Florida watched helplessly as Conor Sheary set up Ovechkin wide open for a one-timer on the opposite side.

Ovi’s shot went by Sergei Bobrovsky so fast, the Russian netminder appeared confused where the puck went. The goal gave the Capitals a 4-1 lead, putting the game out of reach for good.

Bob’s like, Huh, where did it go???

The goal was Ovechkin’s first of the 2022 postseason and the 72nd of his postseason career. He now has four points (1g, 3a) in the series’ first three games and 12 shots total.

𝘼𝙡𝙡 𝙖𝙗𝙤𝙪𝙩 𝙢𝙮 𝙜𝙤𝙖𝙡𝙨 𝙡𝙞𝙠𝙚 𝙊𝙫𝙚𝙘𝙝𝙠𝙞𝙣 pic.twitter.com/rJpeY3G9xW — x – Washington Capitals (@Capitals) May 7, 2022

Ovechkin accomplished some history with the lamplighter. The goal now ties Ovechkin with former Capital Esa Tikkanen [Slideshow Bob ugh noise] for the most playoff tallies ever by a left wing.

Most career #StanleyCup Playoff goals by a left winger:

72- Alex Ovechkin (Scoring as part of a 6-1 @Capitals win earlier today in Gm3 of their series with the Panthers)

72- Esa Tikkanen (Includes a goal from the suspended Gm4 of the 1988 SC Final)

64- Brian Propp

62- Bobby Hull pic.twitter.com/3TpAnJBMN6 — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) May 7, 2022

But it was Florida’s decision to leave The Great 8 alone on Ovi Island that confounded commentators on social media, including Steve Dangle.

Like for nearly two decades, Alex Ovechkin has been standing there in his spot, stick in the air, and the Capitals have consistently found ways to get their opponent to be like "Uh oh it's Conor Sheary, Ovi will have to wait." — Steve “Dangle” Glynn (@Steve_Dangle) May 7, 2022

I’ll never understand it.