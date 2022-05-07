Home / News / Alex Ovechkin’s power-play goal went by Sergei Bobrovsky so fast he seemed confused where the puck went

Alex Ovechkin's power-play goal went by Sergei Bobrovsky so fast he seemed confused where the puck went

By Ian Oland

May 7, 2022 6:23 pm

Alex Ovechkin is the greatest goal-scorer in NHL history on the power play and yet, sometimes teams still decide to leave the Capitals captain alone in his office.

Saturday, during Game Three, the Florida Panthers paid the price for their absent-minded penalty killing. After losing a battle along the far boards, Florida watched helplessly as Conor Sheary set up Ovechkin wide open for a one-timer on the opposite side.

Ovi’s shot went by Sergei Bobrovsky so fast, the Russian netminder appeared confused where the puck went. The goal gave the Capitals a 4-1 lead, putting the game out of reach for good.

Bob’s like, Huh, where did it go???

The goal was Ovechkin’s first of the 2022 postseason and the 72nd of his postseason career. He now has four points (1g, 3a) in the series’ first three games and 12 shots total.

Ovechkin accomplished some history with the lamplighter. The goal now ties Ovechkin with former Capital Esa Tikkanen [Slideshow Bob ugh noise] for the most playoff tallies ever by a left wing.

But it was Florida’s decision to leave The Great 8 alone on Ovi Island that confounded commentators on social media, including Steve Dangle.

I’ll never understand it.

