John Carlson uninjured and will play in Game Two after taking high hit from Sam Bennett

John Carlson was a late injury concern on Tuesday night after he took a high, hard hit from Panthers forward Sam Bennett. The veteran defenseman reportedly made his wobbly way to the locker room before the final buzzer sounded in the Capitals’ 4-2 Game One win.

It appears that Bennett will escape supplemental disciple for the hit and Carlson also escaped any sort of serious injury. Caps head coach Peter Laviolette told The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir that the Caps’ alternate captain is fine and will suit up for Game Two in Sunrise.

A high, late frustration hit Have to imagine Sam Bennett will get a call from @NHLPlayerSafety Hopefully John Carlson is okaypic.twitter.com/3ookEOZbeJ — Jackson Didlake (@diidlake) May 4, 2022

Carlson skated a team-high 25:37 of ice time in the victory and recorded two shots on goal to go along with two shot blocks.

Tuesday night was the 118th playoff game Carlson has played in his career which ranks third-most in franchise history behind only Alex Ovechkin (142) and Nicklas Backstrom (134). Carly’s 68 playoff points rank fourth behind only Ovi (136), Nicke (109), and Dale Hunter (72).

The 32-year-old defenseman set a new single-season, career-high in goals with 17 this year.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB