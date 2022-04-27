Auston Matthews becomes first player to score 60 goals in a season since Steven Stamkos a decade ago

Auston Matthews scored two goals on Tuesday night in his Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The goals were the 59th and 60th of his season.

The American center snapped his season-long goalless drought of five games to become the first player to score 60 in a campaign since Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos did so in the 2011-12 season.

For the first time in 10 years, the NHL has a 60-goal scorer. 🔥@AM34 (59-46—105 in 73 GP) scored his 60th goal of 2021-22 – the only other active players to hit the benchmark: Alex Ovechkin (65 in 2007-08) and Steven Stamkos (60 in 2011-12).#NHLStats: https://t.co/v6eVzaaW4Q pic.twitter.com/YwF2cBbf27 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 27, 2022

Matthews got his first of the night and number 59 in front of the Detroit net via a feed from Jason Spezza. He took the puck from forehand to backhand and slid it past a diving Alex Nedeljkovic.

His second and the big number 60 came with Toronto on a power play. He got it by keeping the puck alive at the blue line before darting to the slot and slinging a wrister top shelf.

In doing so, he became the first-ever US-born player to reach the milestone. Brett Hull had three seasons with 70 or more goals and represented the US internationally but he was born in Belleville, Ontario.

🖐… that's the number of countries with a 60-goal scorer, with @AM34 adding his name as the first U.S.-born player.#NHLStats: https://t.co/v6eVzaaW4Q pic.twitter.com/h0ZdTcus1I — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 27, 2022

The only other active player with 60 goals not named Matthews or Stamkos is some guy named Alex Ovechkin who scored 65 goals during the 2007-08 season with the Washington Capitals.