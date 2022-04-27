Auston Matthews becomes first player to score 60 goals in a season since Steven Stamkos a decade ago

Auston Matthews scored two goals on Tuesday night in his Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The goals were the 59th and 60th of his season.
The American center snapped his season-long goalless drought of five games to become the first player to score 60 in a campaign since Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos did so in the 2011-12 season.
For the first time in 10 years, the NHL has a 60-goal scorer. 🔥@AM34 (59-46—105 in 73 GP) scored his 60th goal of 2021-22 – the only other active players to hit the benchmark: Alex Ovechkin (65 in 2007-08) and Steven Stamkos (60 in 2011-12).#NHLStats: https://t.co/v6eVzaaW4Q pic.twitter.com/YwF2cBbf27
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 27, 2022
Matthews got his first of the night and number 59 in front of the Detroit net via a feed from Jason Spezza. He took the puck from forehand to backhand and slid it past a diving Alex Nedeljkovic.
His second and the big number 60 came with Toronto on a power play. He got it by keeping the puck alive at the blue line before darting to the slot and slinging a wrister top shelf.
In doing so, he became the first-ever US-born player to reach the milestone. Brett Hull had three seasons with 70 or more goals and represented the US internationally but he was born in Belleville, Ontario.
🖐… that's the number of countries with a 60-goal scorer, with @AM34 adding his name as the first U.S.-born player.#NHLStats: https://t.co/v6eVzaaW4Q pic.twitter.com/h0ZdTcus1I
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) April 27, 2022
The only other active player with 60 goals not named Matthews or Stamkos is some guy named Alex Ovechkin who scored 65 goals during the 2007-08 season with the Washington Capitals.
Elite company. 🤩
Auston Matthews joins Steven Stamkos and Alex Ovechkin as the only 60-goal scorers since 2000. pic.twitter.com/Q0M1s0nxfy
— Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) April 27, 2022
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On