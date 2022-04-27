Home / News / Auston Matthews becomes first player to score 60 goals in a season since Steven Stamkos a decade ago

Auston Matthews becomes first player to score 60 goals in a season since Steven Stamkos a decade ago

By Chris Cerullo

 0 Comment

April 27, 2022 12:07 am

Auston Matthews scored two goals on Tuesday night in his Toronto Maple Leafs’ 3-0 victory over the Detroit Red Wings. The goals were the 59th and 60th of his season.

The American center snapped his season-long goalless drought of five games to become the first player to score 60 in a campaign since Tampa Bay’s Steven Stamkos did so in the 2011-12 season.

Matthews got his first of the night and number 59 in front of the Detroit net via a feed from Jason Spezza. He took the puck from forehand to backhand and slid it past a diving Alex Nedeljkovic.

His second and the big number 60 came with Toronto on a power play. He got it by keeping the puck alive at the blue line before darting to the slot and slinging a wrister top shelf.

In doing so, he became the first-ever US-born player to reach the milestone. Brett Hull had three seasons with 70 or more goals and represented the US internationally but he was born in Belleville, Ontario.

The only other active player with 60 goals not named Matthews or Stamkos is some guy named Alex Ovechkin who scored 65 goals during the 2007-08 season with the Washington Capitals.

,