Jonathan Quick gets scored on by a dump-in from the blue line

Los Angeles Kings goaltender Jonathan Quick had a real Dang-It moment on Saturday night as he and the Kings took on the Anaheim Ducks.

He let in a goal that Vesa Toskala would have been proud of.

Oh no, Jonathan Quick pic.twitter.com/kaG8NZVike — NHL News (@PuckReportNHL) April 24, 2022

Ducks forward Gerry Mayhew picks up the puck in front of his own net and skates it up the ice toward the Los Angeles defensive zone. He goes for the typical chip and chase style dump of the puck to try and establish a forecheck but the problem is that the puck ended up going on net. Well, it was a problem until Quick completely whiffed on it and it bounced in for Mayhew’s tenth marker of the season.

To make matters worse, Anaheim was getting more than doubled up on shots on goal at the time of the tally which was their second of the game, and handed them the lead.

The play harkens back to one that may be very familiar to Caps fans. In Game Two of the first-round matchup between the Capitals and Philadelphia Flyers during the 2016 playoffs, Flyers goaltender Steve Mason did…this.

Goaltending can be such a thankless job sometimes, especially when it’s clear the hockey gods are against you with that sort of bounce.

Screenshot via Bally Sports West