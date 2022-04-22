A night full of officiating insanity around the NHL includes 116 penalty minutes in Lightning-Maple Leafs game

Something was in the water Thursday night in the NHL as officials around the league were kept incredibly busy by multiple teams. Dirty hits and ejections and fights! Oh my!

Let’s take a trip through some of the chaos that went down on the ice.

Tampa Bay-Toronto 116 penalty minute madness

The Lightning and Leafs were the true leaders when it came to mayhem on the night. 23 minor penalties were called as well as six different misconducts doled out. It all started with Wayne Simmonds and Pat Maroon going at it on their respective benches.

That interaction eventually led to this.

Simmonds would later full-on leap into a very high hit on defenseman Mikhail Sergachev.

The dirty hit may have been retribution for this action from Sergachev very early in the game on Leafs forward Michael Bunting.

Shoutout to the TSN panel bringing up the stupidity of this punch from Sergachev on Bunting pic.twitter.com/qVmMNcGk04 — alberto (@twistedleafs) April 22, 2022

Kyle Clifford, who received a match penalty in the game donked Corey Perry on the head with his stick.

Clifford bopped Perry on the head with his stick pic.twitter.com/NDvIdwsfdk — Omar (@TicTacTOmar) April 22, 2022

Nikita Kucherov added his own bit of controversy with a potential, purposeful kick on Mitch Marner.

Did Nikita Kucherov kick Mitch Marner on purpose? 🤔 Mitch watches the replay and thinks so. #Leafs #Lightning pic.twitter.com/DG4slI4zpi — Tim and Friends (@timandfriends) April 22, 2022

Finally, Cal Foote threw a reverse elbow at Alex Kerfoot that sparked a center-ice melee within the final minute of regulation.

Here is how that all turned out on the official scoresheet.