Predators and Sharks to open 2022-23 regular season with game in Prague as NHL continues Global Series

The National Hockey League is bringing back its Global Series event for the 2022-23 season after postponing it prior due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

There will be two exhibition games and four regular-season games played in four European cities, starting with the Nashville Predators facing off against SC Bern at PostFinance Area in Bern, Switzerland on October 3 and the San Jose Sharks heading to Berlin, Germany to face off against Eisbaren Berlin at Mercedes-Benz Arena on October 4.

The first regular-season games will be between the Predators and Sharks at O2 Arena in Prague on October 7 and 8.

The Predators, Sharks, Avalanche and Blue Jackets will play in the 2022 NHL Global Series. There will be two exhibition games and four regular-season games played in four cities outside of North America next season.https://t.co/qM5OoTWVfa — NHL.com (@NHLdotcom) April 21, 2022

A month later, the Columbus Blue Jackets and Colorado Avalanche will play in Tampere, Finland, for two games at Nokia Arena on November 4 and 5. Tampere is the hometown of Blue Jackets forward Patrik Laine and general manager Jarmo Kekalainen.

“What’s different here for North American guys, they get to play in their hometowns but for Europeans, it’s pretty rare that we get that opportunity, so it’s pretty sweet,” Laine said.

The league has played 32 preseason games and 28 regular-season games in Europe since 2007.

“I’m looking forward to showing what we can do on the ice but also looking forward to showing the players and the staff what it’s about in Tampere, and we’ll spend a few days in Helsinki as well, so it should be fun,” Kekalainen said.

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

Headline photo via NHL