Capitals grab only loser point but Ovi did the darn thing again: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals could not finish off the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night into Thursday morning but one important milestone was reached. Alex Ovechkin got to the 50-goal mark for the ninth time in his career.
The Great Eight, y’all.
Alex Ovechkin scores his second goal of the game and his 50th of the season to tie the game 3-3. It marks Ovechkin's ninth 50-goal season, tying him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/P7JZShZQzn
— CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 21, 2022
Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.
