Capitals grab only loser point but Ovi did the darn thing again: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals could not finish off the Vegas Golden Knights on Wednesday night into Thursday morning but one important milestone was reached. Alex Ovechkin got to the 50-goal mark for the ninth time in his career.

The Great Eight, y’all.

Overall, I liked the first two periods but Vegas came into this game desperate and sure looked it in the third period as the Caps kinda got put back onto their heels early on when the Golden Knights struck twice in just 49 seconds. Vegas ended up out-attempting the Caps 21 to 10 and had two more five-on-five high danger chances in the third and that was really the difference between another Caps regulation victory and the overtime loss.

Ovi, Ovi, Ovi. His ninth 50-goal season ties him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for most of those in all-time NHL history. At 36-years-old, he is also now the oldest player in NHL history to score 50 in a season. It was also, also his 158th career multi-goal game, tying Brett Hull for the second most multi-goal games in NHL history.

Oh and also, also, also his 50th goal was his 1,410th career point which moved him past Dale Hawerchuk for the 20th-most points in NHL history. Logan Thompson, the netminder victimized for both 49 and 50, is the 160th goaltender #8 has scored on in his career.

Alex Ovechkin scores his second goal of the game and his 50th of the season to tie the game 3-3. It marks Ovechkin's ninth 50-goal season, tying him with Wayne Gretzky and Mike Bossy for the most in NHL history. pic.twitter.com/P7JZShZQzn — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 21, 2022

The fourth line was very bad in this game. Nic Dowd took the penalty that led to Vegas’ third goal and at five-on-five they stunk up the joint. Minus-11 shot attempt differential, minus-4 scoring chance differential, and a minus-four high danger chance differential. Cant have that.

On the flip side, the first line was fantastic. Evgeny Kuznetsov now has 77 points which is tied for the second-highest total in a season in his career. The line at five-on-five held a plus-6 scoring chance differential and a plus-3 (with none allowed) high danger chance differential.

With the point, the Caps move into a tie for third place in the Metro Division with the Pittsburgh Penguins but due to the Pens having fewer shootout wins, they remain ahead…for now.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.