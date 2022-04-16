Photo: Gardien solitaire Ilya Samsonov à Montréal

Ilya Samsonov served as the Capitals’ backup goaltender against the Canadiens on Saturday, but it sure looked like a lonely experience.

Due to Bell Centre’s benches not being as wide as other arena’s benches, Ilya was forced to sit in a tunnel alone away from his Caps teammates.

There is a Bobby Vinton song perfect for this.

The photo was taken by Capitals fan Kristen Hall from the upper deck.

Poor Ilya!