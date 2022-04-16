Photo: Gardien solitaire Ilya Samsonov à Montréal

By
Ian Oland
0 Comment
Ilya Samsonov served as the Capitals’ backup goaltender against the Canadiens on Saturday, but it sure looked like a lonely experience.
Due to Bell Centre’s benches not being as wide as other arena’s benches, Ilya was forced to sit in a tunnel alone away from his Caps teammates.
There is a Bobby Vinton song perfect for this.
The photo was taken by Capitals fan Kristen Hall from the upper deck.
Poor Ilya!
