John Carlson named NHL’s second star of the week

John Carlson is on a scoring tear of late and has been rewarded by the league for his hot streak.

The 32-year-old, top-pairing defenseman was named the NHL’s second star of the week after a handful of classic Carlson performances that saw him record eight points in just three games (3-5-8).

Johnny B the Second Star of the Week!#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/5OhtJGQGsj — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) April 11, 2022

During the week, Carlson went over the 60-point mark in a season for the fourth time in his career. His totals were bolstered by a four-point game against the Tampa Bay Lightning that saw him record a point on every single one of the team’s goals. It was his third career four-point game and his second of this season.

The three goals on the week leave him just one shy of tying his career-high of 15 that he’s hit twice prior during the 2019-20 and 2017-18 seasons.

John Carlson has been named the NHL's Second Star of the Week. Carlson recorded eight points (3g, 5a) in three games, which led defensemen and was tied for third among all players. pic.twitter.com/NA3U0L8WjP — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) April 11, 2022

Here’s the full press release from the NHL:

Matthews, Carlson and Huberdeau Named NHL ‘Three Stars’ of the Week NEW YORK (April 11, 2022) – Toronto Maple Leafs center Auston Matthews, Washington Capitals defenseman John Carlson and Florida Panthers left wing Jonathan Huberdeau have been named the NHL’s “Three Stars” for the week ending April 10. FIRST STAR – AUSTON MATTHEWS, C, TORONTO MAPLE LEAFS Matthews collected multiple points in all four of his outings, topping the League in goals (7), points (11), game-winning goals (t-2) and shots on goal (33) to help the Maple Leafs (47-19-6, 100 points) clinch their sixth consecutive playoff berth via a 3-0-1 week. He posted 3-1—4, highlighted by his fourth hat trick and eighth game-winning goal of the season, in a 6-2 victory against the Tampa Bay Lightning April 4. Matthews then registered his seventh career three-assist performance – and second of 2021-22 (also Feb. 26 at DET: 1-3—4) – in a 7-6 overtime loss to the Florida Panthers April 5. Playing in his 400th NHL game, the San Ramon, Calif., native scored twice – including his ninth career overtime winner – in a 4-3 triumph over the Dallas Stars April 7 to break Rick Vaive’s franchise record for goals in a season as well as surpass Jimmy Carson and Kevin Stevens for the most goals by a U.S.-born player in a single campaign. Matthews added two more goals in a 3-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens April 9, making him the first player since Mario Lemieux in 1995-96 (w/ PIT) to score 50 or more goals within a span of 50 personal games. The No. 1 overall pick from the 2016 NHL Draft – who has points in each of his last 16 appearances dating to March 5 (21-10—31) – has skated in 67 total contests this season, leading the League with 58 goals (eight more than the next-closest player) while also ranking among the top performers in shots on goal (1st; 320), points (4th; 99), power-play goals (t-4th; 15) and game-winning goals (t-4th; 9). SECOND STAR – JOHN CARLSON, D, WASHINGTON CAPITALS Carlson paced defensemen and ranked third in the entire NHL with 3-5—8 in three contests to propel the Capitals (40-22-10, 90 points) – who hold the final playoff position in the Eastern Conference – to a perfect week. He recorded his third career four-point performance (2-2—4), including his 27th career game-winning goal, in a 4-3 triumph over the Tampa Bay Lightning April 6. Carlson then assisted on two of four unanswered Washington goals in a 6-3 victory against the Pittsburgh Penguins April 9. He closed the week with 1-1—2, his 15th multi-point outing of the season, in a 4-2 win over the Boston Bruins April 10. The 32-year-old veteran of 13 NHL seasons has played in 68 total games in 2021-22, placing among the top defensemen in goals (5th; 14), assists (t-6th; 49) and points (5th; 63) as well as power-play goals (t-3rd; 6) and power-play points (6th; 22). THIRD STAR – JONATHAN HUBERDEAU, LW, FLORIDA PANTHERS Huberdeau notched 3-4—7 and a +7 rating in three appearances as the Panthers (51-15-6, 108 points) stretched their cushion atop the Eastern Conference to six points via a perfect week. He registered his fifth career five-point outing (2-3—5), including the overtime winner, to become the first player in franchise history to record a 100-point season as Florida rallied from a four-goal deficit for a 7-6 victory over the Toronto Maple Leafs April 5. Huberdeau then collected one assist as the Panthers again overcame a multi-goal deficit, this time for a 4-3 triumph against the Buffalo Sabres April 8, before adding one goal in a 4-1 win over the Nashville Predators April 9. The 2012-13 Calder Memorial Trophy winner has skated in 72 total contests this season, ranking among the League leaders in assists (1st; 77), points (2nd; 104), power-play assists (4th; 28), power-play points (7th; 33) and plus/minus (t-10th; +34).

Headline Photo: NHL PR