Report: Jamie Benn will not face supplemental discipline from DoPS for cross-check on John Carlson

Jamie Benn made a dangerous cross-check on John Carlson very late in his Dallas Stars’ 3-2 victory over the Washington Capitals on Sunday. The Stars captain sent Carlson careening into the boards as the high-scoring defenseman was tracking a puck behind his net as the Caps looked to score a goal with their netminder pulled.

Benn was not directly penalized in the game for the act and Carlson luckily was not injured on the play. Monday, The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reported that Benn will not receive any supplemental discipline either from the NHL’s Department of Player Safety.

The Jamie Benn hit on Carlson had our analysts riled up post game. “This is a reckless play.” pic.twitter.com/9Ep71sYjgz — NBC Sports Capitals (@NBCSCapitals) March 21, 2022

“This is a reckless play,” NBC Sports Washington’s Alan May said during the network’s postgame coverage. “As a guy that played as long as I did, Locker as long as you played, we know that’s a dangerous play by Jamie Benn. Jamie Benn doesn’t get suspended a lot, doesn’t do a lot of things, but that was a poor play on his part. There’s a reason that we have races now go to the dot. We don’t do touch icing anymore because players were getting injured in those races – I think the league definitely has to look at that.”

Capitals head coach Peter Laviolette echoed some of that as he told The Athletic’s Tarik El-Bashir in his postgame presser that he thought the play was “dirty” and that the league should definitely look at it for supplemental discipline consideration.

Well, there will be none. Pell adds the reasoning being that the DoPS “did not see a targeted shove into the boards”. Hard to imagine that story doesn’t change if Carlson is indeed injured on the play.

Screenshot: Ian Oland/RMNB