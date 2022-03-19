Nino Niederreiter suspended one game by NHL for slashing Axel Jonsson-Fjallby in the head

Nino Niederreiter was suspended one game by NHL Player Safety for going after players at the Capitals bench with his stick.

The Carolina Hurricanes forward was partly checked into the Capitals bench by Tom Wilson and appeared to have his helmet ripped off by a “Wooing” Alex Ovechkin. As Niederreiter excited, he hooked his stick into Garnet Hathaway’s gut and then slashed Axel Jonsson-Fjallby in the head.

Via an NHL press release:

Hurricanes’ Niederreiter Suspended One Game for Slashing NEW YORK (March 19, 2022) – Carolina Hurricanes forward Nino Niederreiter has been suspended for one game, without pay, for slashing Washington Capitals forward Axel Jonsson-Fjallby during NHL Game No. 978 in Carolina on Friday, March 18, the National Hockey League’s Department of Player Safety announced today. The incident occurred at 13:43 of the first period. Niederreiter was assessed a minor penalty for slashing. Under the terms of the Collective Bargaining Agreement and, based on his average annual salary, Niederreiter will forfeit $26,250.00. The money goes to the Players’ Emergency Assistance Fund.

The league explained its ruling in a disciplinary video.

“Having been freed, [Niederreiter] then turns back towards the bench, cocks his stick, and intentionally strikes at Jonsson-Fjallby hitting him in the face. This is slashing,” the NHL explained. “It is important to note this is not a case of a player flailing recklessly to free himself from his opponent’s bench. Rather this is controlled and purposeful stick swing directed toward the head of an opponent on the bench that hits him in the face.

“We understand that Niederreiter is frustrated on this play and we agree on his assertion that the slash here was delivered with minimal force. It should be understood that only because of the lack of force that this play is not met with more severe discipline.”

This is the first time Niederreiter has been suspended in his 11-year career. The hearing with DoPS was announced earlier in the day.

Niederreiter played on the left wing of the third line last night against the Capitals.

#Canes line rushes ahead of their meeting with Washington: Aho – Trocheck – Teravainen

Svechnikov – Kotkaniemi – Necas

Niederreiter – Staal – Fast

Lorentz – Stepan – Jarvis Slavin – Bear

Skjei – Pesce

Smith – Cole Raanta — Walt Ruff (@WaltRuff) March 18, 2022

Niederreiter has 31 points (17g, 14a) in 55 games this season. He’s sixth on the team in points.

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB