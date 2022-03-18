Alex Ovechkin slap shot cracks pane of glass behind Blue Jackets goal

Alex Oveckhin scored his 768th goal against the Columbus Blue Jackets on Thursday.

But his greatest feat of the night might have come a few minutes earlier.

Ovechkin broke a pane of the Nationwide Arena glass directly behind the Blue Jackets goal causing a stoppage in play.

The shot came off an Ovechkin one-timer from the office that just missed the top corner of the net. The puck’s impact caused multiple fractures at the bottom of the glass.

Inspector Gavy is on the case 🔍 https://t.co/OZeIqRHiM3 pic.twitter.com/gxqZxYLtCV — Columbus Blue Jackets (@BlueJacketsNHL) March 18, 2022

The Blue Jackets’ ice crew came out at the next stoppage of play and took about five minutes to replace the glass with a new pane.

On the Capitals’ next power play, Ovechkin did not miss beating Elvis Merzlikins with another heavy shot. The goal gave the Capitals a 4-1 lead and they never looked back after that.

Headline photo: @Jencapsfan74/Twitter