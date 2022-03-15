The Capitals will wear special camo jerseys during warmups for Military Night

The Washington Capitals will host the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena, Tuesday. And they will do so while celebrating the United States military.
The team will wear special green jerseys during warmups featuring a spraypainted Capitals logo and camo on the sleeves. The sweaters will be signed and put up for auction afterward benefitting United Heroes League. The auction will also included signed pucks from Capitals players and coaches.
Two hockey players from the MedStar Capitals Iceplex’s Rooftop Hockey League will be a part of the ceremonial puck drop.
United States Army Colonel Elizabeth Cain, her husband Michael, and the couple’s two children who play in MedStar Capitals Iceplex’s Rooftop Hockey League, Ronan and Rory, will participate in the ceremonial puck drop at center ice between Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and New York Islanders captain Anders Lee. According to the Capitals, “Colonel Cain received her commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army in May 2000. Since then, she has deployed four times to the Middle East. Colonel Cain is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal with four campaign stars, among many other awards and decorations. She is currently assigned to the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. Elizabeth’s husband Michael also served for 25 years as a Green Beret in the Army.”
The Capitals also say more than 1,000 service members will attend the game.
Here’s the full press release from the Capitals:
Capitals To Host Salute to the Military Night March 15
Ceremonial Puck Drop to Feature United States Army Colonel Elizabeth Cain and Family
Capitals and Monumental Sports & Entertainment Foundation Fundraiser Featuring Camouflage Jerseys Now Open with Proceeds Benefitting UHL
Arlington, Va. – The Washington Capitals will host their 20th annual Salute to the Military Night on Tuesday, March 15, during the game against the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena at 7 p.m.
Salute to the Military Night is an evening dedicated to honoring the men and women who have served the country in the armed forces. United States Army Colonel Elizabeth Cain and her family will participate in a ceremonial puck drop. Colonel Cain received her commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army in May 2000. Since then, she has deployed four times to the Middle East. Colonel Cain is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal with four campaign stars, among many other awards and decorations. She is currently assigned to the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. Elizabeth’s husband Michael also served for 25 years as a Green Beret in the Army. Their children Ronan and Rory have participated in the Capitals Learn to Play program, and currently skate with the Rooftop Hockey League at MedStar Capitals Iceplex. Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and New York Islanders captain Anders Lee will participate in the ceremonial puck drop.
More than 1,000 service members will be in attendance at Tuesday’s game. The 2022 Salute to the Military Night is made possible by the support of partners including Accolade, Baker Donelson, Boeing, Broadcom, CDL 1000, Comcast, DXC, General Dynamics, Hitachi Federal, LiUNA, LMI, Lockheed Martin, Marshall, Palantir, Raytheon, SAP, Shift 5, SOSi, Tanium and United Associates. With the support of corporate sponsors the Capitals have provided thousands of complimentary tickets to military personnel and their dependents the past 20 seasons.
During pregame warm-ups the Capitals will wear camouflage jerseys, which will be signed and auctioned off by Monumental Sports & Entertainment (MSE) Foundation on Handbid. The auction is currently open and will and close at noon on Friday, March 25. Visit WashCaps.com/MilitaryAuction to bid.
Auction proceeds will benefit United Heroes League, with funds being used in the Washington, D.C. area. United Heroes League actively works to ensure that children of military members are afforded every opportunity to participate in sports. The organization has provided more than $20 million worth of free sports equipment, game tickets, cash grants and summer camps to military families across the United States and Canada. United Heroes League extends benefits to current and former members of all branches of the United States Armed Forces. To find out more please visit http://www.GiveUHL.org.
The evening will feature several themed activities and tributes, and all fans in attendance will receive a Capitals commemorative flag giveaway compliments of Raytheon Technologies. The first intermission mites on ice will be comprised of players from Navy Youth Hockey. The second intermission will feature members of the USA Warriors hockey team. M. Sgt. Caleb Green (Ret.) will perform the national anthem.
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On