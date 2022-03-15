The Capitals will wear special camo jerseys during warmups for Military Night

The Washington Capitals will host the New York Islanders at Capital One Arena, Tuesday. And they will do so while celebrating the United States military.

The team will wear special green jerseys during warmups featuring a spraypainted Capitals logo and camo on the sleeves. The sweaters will be signed and put up for auction afterward benefitting United Heroes League. The auction will also included signed pucks from Capitals players and coaches.

Two hockey players from the MedStar Capitals Iceplex’s Rooftop Hockey League will be a part of the ceremonial puck drop.

United States Army Colonel Elizabeth Cain, her husband Michael, and the couple’s two children who play in MedStar Capitals Iceplex’s Rooftop Hockey League, Ronan and Rory, will participate in the ceremonial puck drop at center ice between Capitals captain Alex Ovechkin and New York Islanders captain Anders Lee. According to the Capitals, “Colonel Cain received her commission as a Second Lieutenant in the United States Army in May 2000. Since then, she has deployed four times to the Middle East. Colonel Cain is the recipient of the Bronze Star Medal and the Iraq Campaign Medal with four campaign stars, among many other awards and decorations. She is currently assigned to the Joint Staff at the Pentagon. Elizabeth’s husband Michael also served for 25 years as a Green Beret in the Army.”

The Capitals also say more than 1,000 service members will attend the game.

