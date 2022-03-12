Successful road trip capped off with a clutch overtime victory: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals left it late again to tie a game and send it to overtime. This time, however, they got the job done in the extra frame as Lars Eller potted the winner.

Bruce, there it almost was.

Overall, I was really happy with this game from the Caps. They had that terrible lull for like five minutes in the third but their second period was phenomenal and they got things back together in the latter half of the third as well. 32 total scoring chances at five-on-five to Vancouver’s 20 and 12 high danger chances to their 8.

The Caps finished up their western Canadian road trip taking at least a point in all three (2-0-1). According to Mike Vogel, the team had the exact same record against the exact same teams the last time they made this trip in 2019.

The third line of Connor McMichael, Lars Eller, and Tom Wilson was the team’s best. At five-on-five with them on the ice, the Caps out-attempted Vancouver 13 to 6, out-scoring chanced them 9 to 2, and out-high danger chanced them 4 to 0.

That leaves Kuznetsov trailing only Alex Ovechkin (1391), Nicklas Backstrom (1000), Peter Bondra (825), Mike Gartner (789), Michal Pivonka(599), John Carlson (569), Dale Hunter (556), Bengt-Ake Gustafsson (554) & Mike Ridley (547) by that criteria in #Capitals franchise history https://t.co/7dVo8wo4xk — StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 12, 2022

Connor McMichael alone had quite a good game I thought. Six individual shot attempts, six individual scoring chances, and three individual high danger chances. You gotta want him to pot one of those chances though. His finishing has been a little rough in his rookie season. I think it’ll only get better as he gets stronger because he’s been a grade-A finisher at every other step of his career. Remember that Brian MacLellan said the team thought he’d be in Hershey for another whole season this year.

alone had quite a good game I thought. Six individual shot attempts, six individual scoring chances, and three individual high danger chances. You gotta want him to pot one of those chances though. His finishing has been a little rough in his rookie season. I think it’ll only get better as he gets stronger because he’s been a grade-A finisher at every other step of his career. Remember that Brian MacLellan said the team thought he’d be in Hershey for another whole season this year. The NHL robbed Alex Ovechkin of an assist with a scoring change after the game so he finished with only one point. The quest for goal number 767 is feeling a little snakebit. He’s had like ten chances in the past two games he usually always slams home.

of an assist with a scoring change after the game so he finished with only one point. The quest for goal number 767 is feeling a little snakebit. He’s had like ten chances in the past two games he usually always slams home. Really nice to see Evgeny Kuznetsov grab his second career hat trick. I remember his first against Edmonton vividly as that was his real breakout NHL star moment. He had five points in that 7-4 win over the Oilers back in October of 2015.

Numbers thanks to Hockey-reference.com and NaturalStatTrick.com.