Successful road trip capped off with a clutch overtime victory: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals left it late again to tie a game and send it to overtime. This time, however, they got the job done in the extra frame as Lars Eller potted the winner.
Bruce, there it almost was.
That leaves Kuznetsov trailing only Alex Ovechkin (1391), Nicklas Backstrom (1000), Peter Bondra (825), Mike Gartner (789), Michal Pivonka(599), John Carlson (569), Dale Hunter (556), Bengt-Ake Gustafsson (554) & Mike Ridley (547) by that criteria in #Capitals franchise history https://t.co/7dVo8wo4xk
— StatsCentre (@StatsCentre) March 12, 2022
