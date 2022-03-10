Jakub Vrana scores twice against Wild, becomes fastest debuting Red Wings player ever to score 10 goals

Jakub Vrana said before his season debut that he was going to keep things simple as he made his way back into game shape. Two games into his return, Vrana has three goals for the Red Wings.

Thursday, against the Wild, Vrana scored twice, including a highlight-reel goal that will likely go down as his best this season.

Jakub Vrana really missed playing hockey. pic.twitter.com/9CYo26RdKq — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2022

On Vrana’s first goal of the game, the Czech forward dangled around two Wild defenders and then stickhandled around another before unleashing a filthy wrist shot from the slot past Wild goaltender Cam Talbot. Folks, that’s V forechecking hard, lifting some sticks, dancing on the ice, and then going top cheese bardown. The goal came 6:14 into the first period to tie the game at 1-1.

Jakub Vrana doing the thing (again). pic.twitter.com/IyvVU9IIjh — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) March 11, 2022

Vrana struck again later in the period by chipping a one-timer past Talbot to give Detroit a 3-2 lead.

This is now Vrana’s stat line on Detroit since leaving the Peter Laviolette-coached Washington Capitals. He was part of a deal for Anthony Mantha at the 2021 trade deadline.

13 GP

11 goals

3 assists

14 points

And here’s Anthony Mantha’s stats in comparison.

28 GP

7 goals

9 assists

16 points

Vrana’s 11 goals in 13 games played gave him a Red Wings’ franchise record. The winger reached the 10-goal mark quicker than any other debuting player, besting current GM and Hockey Hall of Famer, Steve Yzerman.

Jakub Vrana (10-3—13 in 13 GP) required the fewest games in franchise history to reach the 10-goal mark with the @DetroitRedWings, besting the previous record held by Steve Yzerman (15 GP) and Bill Lochead (15 GP).#NHLStats: https://t.co/j92PzxLUI3 pic.twitter.com/2Tv7ZMbrR1 — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) March 11, 2022

The Red Wings would go on to lose to the Wild 6-5 in the shootout. Vrana got an attempt in the shootout but did not score.