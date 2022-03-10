Capitals steal a point in back half of tough road back-to-back: numbers for the morning after

The Washington Capitals left it real late but were able to steal a point in Edmonton as they wrapped up the back-to-back portion of their western Canadian trip.

You’ll take those.

The Caps really had no business being in this game so they’ll definitely take that loser point and run with it. I thought they stuck with the Oilers in the first period pretty well but after that, they were kinda hanging on for dear life as their legs left them. Edmonton recorded eight high danger chances at five-on-five in the final forty minutes to the Caps zero.

Ilya Samsonov was unreal. He made 36 stops and honestly a third of those stops were unbelievable. It’s games like that one that make you wonder why he can’t pull that stuff off more consistently. He was 90-percent of why they earned that point.

1.8 seconds left when TJ Oshie potted the goal that forced the game to overtime. Three points in the game for Oshie who showed exactly why so many consider him the heartbeat of this team. His first goal got Nicklas Backstrom on the board for his 1,000th career point.

Nicklas Backstrom is the is the 40th player in NHL history to record 1,000 points and the sixth Swedish player to reach the milestone. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) March 10, 2022

Backstrom is the first player from the 2006 NHL Draft class to reach the 1,000 point mark. That draft includes names like Jonathan Toews, Phil Kessel, Claude Giroux, and Brad Marchand.

Brutal game for Nick Jensen and I think the stats actually match the eye test. Caps were out-attempted 22 to 6, out-scoring chanced 12 to 4, and out-high danger chanced 6 to 0 with Jensen on the ice five-on-five.

Eight shots for Alex Ovechkin in a game where I honestly think he should have had a hat trick. Just couldn't buy one.

