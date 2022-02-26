ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders host DC Comics Night featuring Batman jerseys

Friday night, the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on DC Comics Night in Coralville, Iowa. The promotional night featured the team in special Batman jerseys and even an appearance from the The Caped Crusader himself.
Batman on ice? Uh oh, Mr. Freeze could be lurking anywhere.
Bat Cave ready for game time
⏰ 7:00 pm pic.twitter.com/a4o16KRxfa
— Iowa Heartlanders (@GoHeartlanders) February 25, 2022
The Heartlanders were clearly inspired by The Dark Knight’s presence as they took down the Komets by a score of 4-2.
The jerseys featured Batman’s yellow and black logo on a grey background and the player’s numbers also displayed the classic color scheme. The team auctioned off the jerseys in-arena during the game.
No word on if any of the players were skating around repeating “I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman.”
🦇Batman is on the ice, that means it's game time🦇
📺 https://t.co/6sKSTIrRWh
📻 https://t.co/WhodNCmmG6 pic.twitter.com/T52GknvXf8
— Iowa Heartlanders (@GoHeartlanders) February 26, 2022
Screenshot via @GoHeartlanders
Russian Machine Never Breaks is not associated with the Washington Capitals; Monumental Sports, the NHL, or its properties. Not even a little bit.
All original content on russianmachineneverbreaks.com is licensed under Creative Commons Attribution-NonCommercial-ShareAlike 3.0 Unported (CC BY-NC-SA 3.0)– unless otherwise stated or superseded by another license. You are free to share, copy, and remix this content so long as it is attributed, done for noncommercial purposes, and done so under a license similar to this one.
Share On