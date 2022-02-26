ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders host DC Comics Night featuring Batman jerseys

Friday night, the ECHL’s Iowa Heartlanders hosted the Fort Wayne Komets on DC Comics Night in Coralville, Iowa. The promotional night featured the team in special Batman jerseys and even an appearance from the The Caped Crusader himself.

Batman on ice? Uh oh, Mr. Freeze could be lurking anywhere.

Bat Cave ready for game time ⏰ 7:00 pm pic.twitter.com/a4o16KRxfa — Iowa Heartlanders (@GoHeartlanders) February 25, 2022

The Heartlanders were clearly inspired by The Dark Knight’s presence as they took down the Komets by a score of 4-2.

The jerseys featured Batman’s yellow and black logo on a grey background and the player’s numbers also displayed the classic color scheme. The team auctioned off the jerseys in-arena during the game.

No word on if any of the players were skating around repeating “I am vengeance. I am the night. I am Batman.”

Screenshot via @GoHeartlanders