Alex Ovechkin scores 762nd career goal against Rangers, now sits 4 goals behind third-place Jaromir Jagr

Alex Ovechkin was the lone Capitals player to get on the scoreboard in a 4-1 loss to the New York Rangers on Thursday.

The Capitals captain broke Igor Shesterkin’s shutout bid 58:58 into the game.

The goal came on a set play off a face off. Evgeny Kuznetsov found Ovechkin wide open near the crease and the three-time MVP chipped the puck past Shesterkin.

“It is kind of annoying that I let a goal in at the end,” Shesterkin said to NHL.com. “But it doesn’t really matter if it’s a shutout or not.”

The tally was Ovechkin’s 32nd goal of the season, which places him fourth in the goals race with 29 games remaining in the 2021-22 season. Ovi trails Auston Matthews (36), Leon Draisaitl (35), and Rangers forward Chris Kreider (34) who scored earlier in the same game.

The goal was also Ovechkin’s 762nd career goal of his career.

Ovechkin now sits only four goals behind Jaromir Jagr to tie for third place on the all-time goals list, 39 behind second-place Gordie Howe, and 132 goals behind first-place Wayne Gretzky.

Coming into this year, The Great 8 needed to average 33 goals per season over the next five seasons to catch Gretzky by the end of the 2025-26 campaign.

Now he’s one goal to the good and can further make a dent during the final third of the season.