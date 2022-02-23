Pop superstar Joe Jonas to Tom Wilson: ‘You are very good at this sport!’

Welcome to 2022, which if it was an album, it’d be named Nothing Makes Sense: Volume 3.

Case in point: Tom Wilson, who recently helped tease new music for Norwegian DJ, Kygo, on his personal Instagram.

“Excited for a big second half of the season,” Wilson wrote. “Featuring some new 🔥 from @kygomusic.”

The 2022 NHL All-Star first met Kygo at an Anthem concert in 2018, presenting the DJ with his very own Capitals jersey.

Wilson’s post promotes Kygo’s new banger Dancing Feet which is set to be released on Friday, February 25.

There were some predictable characters that jumped into the comments of Wilson’s post, such as Tom’s fiancee, Taylor Pischke, and his longtime goofy Capitals teammate John Carlson.

And then pop superstar Joe Jonas left a note. “You are very good at this sport!” Jonas told The Best Goal Scorer In The League.

Jonas’s vocals are featured on the track. Joe, wearing a snazzy pink number, gets in a dance battle in the music video.

Jonas has 12.8 million followers on Instagram. He does not follow Wilson.

Headline photo: Cara Bahniuk