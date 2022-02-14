AHL team teases Arizona Coyotes on the size of their new arena

The Arizona Coyotes have only won 12 of 48 games this season, while icing Jay Beagle and Travis Boyd as their first line centers. Off the ice, the Coyotes have fared worse, losing their home at the Gila River Arena (capacity 17,125) after the city of Glendale chose to not renew an operating agreement past the 2021–22 season. The decision left the Coyotes without a place to play next year, forcing them to get creative to fix the problem.

Monday, the organization announced that they will hold their home games at a currently-being-built “multi-purpose arena” at Arizona State University for the next three seasons.

We’re headed to Tempe! 🙌 We’ve reached a multi-year agreement with Arizona State University to play at the Sun Devils’ new multi-purpose arena beginning next season. Details: https://t.co/7t17FoTEqE — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 10, 2022

“We are thrilled that we have arranged to play our home games in Arizona State University’s new multi-purpose arena starting next season,” Coyotes president & CEO Xavier A. Gutierrez said in a press release. “This will be an incredible, intimate and exciting fan experience in a state-of-the-art new arena in a fantastic location in the heart of Tempe.”

Intimate is a very accurate way to describe it. The Tempe facility will have a capacity of around 5,000 fans per game, which is about 10k fewer people than the next smallest NHL venue. Hockey Twitter was unforgiving after the Coyotes gave a first look of the building on social media.

It’s coming together! 🏡 We’re in Tempe this afternoon checking out the Sun Devils’ new multi-purpose arena where we’ll play next season. pic.twitter.com/gEZ064IZAB — Arizona Coyotes (@ArizonaCoyotes) February 14, 2022

The AHL’s San Jose Barracuda, who will soon play their home games at the Sharks’ practice facility, observed that “I think our new [venue] might be bigger.” (For the record, the Barracuda’s rink will only have 4,200 seats, but it will be two stories!)

I think our new one might be bigger. — San Jose Barracuda (@sjbarracuda) February 14, 2022

Nasher, a popular NHL gamer and streamer, had the perfect video game quip.

When your EASHL club is only level 9 and you haven’t unlocked the big rinks yet: https://t.co/1GGr6oWmg6 — Nasher (@TheNasher61) February 14, 2022

Meanwhile, Sportsnet’s Tara Slone spoke for many of us.

This makes me sad, actually. https://t.co/hzV60P8ytW — Tara Slone (@TaraSlone) February 14, 2022

Sure, the Coyotes’ new venue is more college rec center (shoutout to the UMBC’s RAC) than NHL arena. But perhaps, if done correctly, maybe it won’t be so bad? Every seat will be close to the ice, demand for tickets should greatly increase (right?), and arena amenities should be top notch.

I’ve always personally rather gone to a concert at a club than an arena. And going up to see the Hershey Bears play at Giant Center (10,500 capacity) always has a special, memorable feel.

I guess we’ll see!

Screenshot: @ArizonaCoyotes/Twitter