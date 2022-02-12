Capitals make their Super Bowl picks and Evgeny Kuznetsov chooses ‘nobody’

The Washington Capitals’ social team interviewed players as they went out onto the ice ahead of a recent practice.

They wanted to know one thing: Who do they think is going to win this Super Bowl LVI between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinatti Bengals?

Bengals, Rams or … nobody?#SuperBowl predictions from the boys pic.twitter.com/c2weGu8YW6 — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 12, 2022

Players were generally split half and half. Nicklas Backstrom and Conor Sheary believe Bengals QB Joe Burrow will have a big game while Nick Jensen thought Rams QB Matthew Stafford would outgun him. Evgeny Kuznetsov was the only guy to pick no team and go with the figurative meteor, which makes sense considering his life experiences.

If you ask me, asking players to make picks is always #goodcontent and yes I am absolutely going to use this as an excuse to repost my 2014 video asking the Capitals which hockey team they thought would win in the Sochi Olympics.

Go Bengals! (It’ll make the two Ravens blowout losses against them feel better, right?)

Headline photo: Dave Adamson/Unsplash