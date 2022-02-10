Home / News / Live blog: Capitals take on Canadiens north of the border without Ovechkin

Live blog: Capitals take on Canadiens north of the border without Ovechkin

By Ian Oland

February 10, 2022 7:07 pm

The Washington Capitals are up in Canada tonight to play the league-worst Montreal Canadiens who have lost 13 of their last 14. Tonight is a crossroads game for the Habs as it’s the first game for new coach Martin St. Louis.

The Capitals have lost 10 out of their last 15 games and are without Alex Ovechkin tonight due to Canadian COVID protocol.

Ilya Samsonov is making the start for the Caps.

Watch the empty-arena game along with us on NBC Sports Washington.

Capitals lines

Via @VogsCaps:

91-Snively, 92-Kuznetsov, 43-Wilson
73-Sheary, 19-Backstrom, 10-Sprong
24-McMichael, 20-Eller, 49-Leason
62-Hagelin, 26-Dowd, 21-Hathaway

42-Fehervary, 74-Carlson
9-Orlov, 3-Jensen
57-van Riemsdyk, 2-Schultz

Samsonov vs. Primeau

Joe Snively scores first NHL goal

Per Craig Laughlin, Snively is the third or fourth player from the DC area to score an NHL goal. Way to go, kid!

Connor McMichael quickly makes it 2-0 twenty seconds later.

Yikes, the Habs look terrible.

For those wondering if the Caps PP is better…

They had an icing on their first power play. The Habs have the 30th ranked PK.

Holy Carl Hagelin! 3-0 Caps.

Craig Laughlin called it a “goal-scorer’s goal.” Heck yeah, Carl.

Habs get one back. 3-1.

Snively’s got two!

Cole Caufield scores a beauty. 4-2 WSH.

It looks like Ilya Samsonov went down a wee-bit early here.

Tom Wilson scores the empty-netter to clinch the game for the Caps, 5-2.

But by no means was this a good win. The Canadiens dominated the Capitals in shots and shot attempts. They are by far the worst team in the NHL.

