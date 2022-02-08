Capitals send Brett Leason back to Hershey

The Washington Capitals sent rookie forward Brett Leason back to Hershey on Tuesday. With the temporary taxi squads dissolving post-All-Star break and the return of Alex Ovechkin to the lineup, the Capitals deemed Leason their 14th forward and therefore extra.

Leason has played in 33 NHL games this season.

NEWS | The Capitals have re-assigned forward Brett Leason to the Hershey Bears.#ALLCAPS | @FTX_Official https://t.co/wFNhbtKHiX — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 8, 2022

In those 33 games, Leason has recorded three goals and three assists. He is not waiver eligible so he will go directly to Hershey where he has played six games this season.

Leason was healthy scratched for two games recently before returning to the Caps lineup against the Oilers on February 2. He skated with the healthy scratches at the morning skate before he was sent down.

Here’s the full press release from the Capitals.

Capitals Re-assign Brett Leason to Hershey ARLINGTON, Va. – The Washington Capitals have re-assigned forward Brett Leason to the Hershey Bears of the American Hockey League (AHL), senior vice president and general manager Brian MacLellan announced today. Leason, 22, made his NHL debut on Oct. 29, 2021 against the Arizona Coyotes and has recorded six points (3g, 3a) in 33 games with the Capitals this season. In addition, the 6’5”, 218-pound forward has one goal in six games with Hershey. The Calgary, Alberta, native recorded 20 points (9g, 11a) in 33 games during the 2020-21 season with Hershey, including 13 points (5g, 8a) in his final 15 games. Leason surpassed his rookie point total of 14 (3g, 11a) set in 2019-20 in 17 fewer games in 2020-21, while also tripling his goal total. Leason ranked fourth on Hershey in goals and points and second in shots (74). Additionally, Leason was one of five skaters to appear in all 33 of Hershey’s games and was the only Hershey player to record a power play goal (1), a shorthanded goal (1) and a game-winning goal (2). The Capitals selected Leason with their second round pick, 56th overall, in the 2019 NHL Draft.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB