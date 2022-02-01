Dmitry Orlov speeds past ‘cheating’ Sidney Crosby on overtime game-winner

The Washington Capitals defeated the Pittsburgh Penguins 4-3 on Tuesday. Despite being out-shot, out-attempted, and generally out-played, the Caps found a way to win. The Capitals scored several clutch goals while also getting marvelous goaltending from Ilya Samsonov who came in relief of an injured Vitek Vanecek.

The game-deciding marker was a SCOARLOV from defenseman Dmitry Orlov, his second of the night. The talented Russian defenseman cut to the middle of the ice, leaving Sidney Crosby behind, and firing a wrist shot past Tristan Jarry.

DIMA GOT 'EM ABSOLUTELY HORNSWOGGLED pic.twitter.com/dDdC70PiKM — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2022

“You know, I just try to make a simple play,” Orlov said on NBC Sports Washington’s postgame show. “I think Crosby was behind me, he was kind of cheating a little bit. I kinda saw it. I take one step in (other) direction. I just shoot it and score.”

Crosby appeared to think Orlov would leave the puck for Tom Wilson, who was coming down the right wing with speed. Instead, Orly held onto the puck and took care of things himself.

Orly also lit the lamp in the first period. The power-play goal tied the game 2-2 and came with 3:47 left in the stanza.

Orly PPG scoarrrrrrr pic.twitter.com/9e5vYhZRCW — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) February 2, 2022

The goals gave Orlov seven on the season and three in his last five outings. It also marked Orly’s fourth game-winning goal, which ranks third among all NHL defensemen. The multi-goal game was Orlov’s fourth of his career and his first since Nov. 13, 2018, against the Minnesota Wild.

The Capitals have now taken two of three gamers from rival Pittsburgh this season, outscoring them 12-8.

“It’s a huge win, huge two points for us,” he said.

With the win, the Capitals remain in fourth (59) in the Metropolitan Division but within close striking distance of third-place Pittsburgh (62). The Capitals have remained close to the division leaders by earning 17 of a possible 22 points (8-2-1) against in-division teams this season.

The overtime win over the Penguins marked the Capitals’ first since October 10, 2011 via the Capitals’ Mike Vogel.

