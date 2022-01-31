Willie O’Ree to receive Congressional Gold Medal after President Joe Biden signs act

President Joe Biden signed the Willie O’Ree Congressional Gold Medal Act on Monday. The act bestows the US’s Congress’s highest honor on Willie O’Ree, the player who broke the NHL’s color barrier. The news was first reported by Chad Pergram of Fox News.

The signing comes 13 days after O’Ree had his jersey retired by the Boston Bruins and 12 days after the House of Representatives passed the act with a bipartisan 426-0 vote.

The Senate, which is usually dysfunctional, first passed the act unanimously on July 27, 2021.

O’Ree is the first NHL player to receive the honor.

The legislation was first announced at the Canadian embassy in Washington DC on February 27, 2019.

Gary Bettman co-hosted the event along with Canadian Ambassador to the US, David MacNaughton. NHL deputy commissioner Bill Daly and Kim Davis, the NHL’s senior executive vice president of social impact, growth initiatives, and legislative affairs, attended as well as several members of the Congressional Hockey Caucus including Rep. Pete Stauber (R) from Minnesota and Rep. Mike Quigley (D) from Illinois.

O’Ree was introduced at the event by freshman Rep. Ayanna Pressley (D), the first Black woman elected to Congress from Massachusetts.

“We don’t agree on everything, but we all agree on you, Willie,” Pressley said.

“He represents the very best of what America wants to embody,” she added. “And that is exceptionalism and resilience and generosity of spirit.”

The ceremony concluded with a reading of a letter written by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau.

“Willie O’Ree, just like hockey, is one of Canada’s greatest exports. Mr. O’Ree spread a message of perseverance and hope through hockey. He led by example and encouraged countless other minority players in pursuit of their dreams, while making the world of competitive sports more inclusive and diverse,” the statement read.

O’Ree’s honor came the day after the Washington Capitals honored the Hockey Hall of Famer during Black History Night. O’Ree participated in the ceremonial puck drop with civil rights leader John Lewis, who passed away in 2020.

O’Ree broke the NHL’s color barrier on January 18, 1958, against the Montreal Canadiens. O’Ree, who was legally blind in one eye, played 45 games total for the Bruins, ending his NHL career with four goals and 10 assists. Since his hockey career ended, O’Ree has dedicated his life to growing the sport in underrepresented communities. He serves as an NHL Diversity Ambassador and director of youth development for the NHL’s diversity task force.

