Michal Kempny enters COVID protocol after participating in optional morning skate

The Washington Capitals announced Friday afternoon that defenseman Michal Kempny has entered COVID protocol. Taking his roster spot and playing in his second career NHL game will be taxi squad recall Joe Snively.

The Washington Post’s Samantha Pell reports that Kempny took part in a “good chunk” of this morning’s optional skate in Dallas before leaving the ice. Head coach Peter Laviolette told the media after the skate that the Caps were “going through some things in the room.”

ROSTER UPDATE: #Caps defenseman Michal Kempny is unavailable due to the NHL's COVID-19 protocol. #Caps recall forward Joe Snively from the taxi squad. — CapitalsPR (@CapitalsPR) January 28, 2022

Kempny has played in seven games for the Caps at the NHL level this season, recording one assist. His latest opportunity in the lineup came after Nick Jensen suffered an upper-body injury and was listed out week-to-week. He has been on the active roster since January 15 when Conor Sheary entered COVID protocol before a game against the New York Islanders.

Dennis Cholowski skated with the extras after the morning skate, so it’s safe to assume that Matt Irwin will be the defenseman taking Kempny’s spot in the lineup. Kempny had been skating on the third pairing next to Trevor van Riemsdyk.

About twelve minutes before the team officially announced the news on their Twitter account, Kempny posted this photo on Instagram.

The flow will be unavailable against the Stars.

