Jordan Subban subjected to racist taunt in ECHL game, offending player released by team

Jordan Subban, a defenseman for the Capitals’ ECHL affiliate South Carolina Stingrays, received racist taunts from Jacksonville Icemen player Jacob Panetta during an ECHL game between the Stingrays and Icemen on Saturday night.

Panetta was given multiple game misconducts, including one for a “racial gesture”. He has since been suspended indefinitely by the ECHL and released by the Icemen.

You can see the incident yourself in this video provided by Subban’s brother PK:

They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys! Hey @jacobpanetta you shouldn’t be so quick delete your Twitter or your Instagram account you will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says but things pic.twitter.com/8zOJ9q47pk — P.K. Subban (@PKSubban1) January 23, 2022

Subban brought attention to the incident by quote-tweeting an anodyne description of the incident from the Icemen Twitter. The original tweet by the Icemen does not mention the racist gesture, even though the penalty was clearly announced in the arena.

More like @JPanetta12 was too much of a coward to fight me and as soon as I began to turn my back he started making monkey gestures at me so I punched him in the face multiple times and he turtled like the coward he is. There fixed it 👍🏾 https://t.co/JtPqpN9wwE — Jordan Subban (@jordansubban) January 23, 2022

Later, Jordan’s brother and current New Jersey Devils defenseman PK Subban also addressed the incident on social media.

“They don’t call the east coast league the jungle because my brother and the other black players are the monkeys!” PK wrote on his accounts while providing a clear video of the incident. “Hey @jacobpanetta you shouldn’t be so quick delete your Twitter or your Instagram account you will probably be able to play again… that’s what history says but things are changing.”

“Now not just the hockey world knows your true colours… your hometown of Belleville knows, your family and friends know you’re a fraud ..with everything that has gone on in the past couple years in the world I’ll say with all due respect to everyone who has an opinion, this isn’t a mistake. We all know what’s ok and what’s not. Even your own teammates wanted to see you get your clock cleaned. This happens a lot and it never gets exposed in the lower leagues. One thing that I love about this is Jordan’s teammates standing in there and showing support. Love that. Shout out to @robconcannon & @scstingrayshockey. Leave your comments below. I’m done.”

PK tagged Rob Concannon, the Stingrays President, who released a statement of his own condemning the “disgusting” and “appalling” actions of Panetta against his “friend” Jordan.

Statement from South Carolina Stingrays President Rob Concannon, regarding last night’s incident involving Jordan Subban.#HockeyIsForEveryone pic.twitter.com/SQOULichYM — SC Stingrays (@SCStingrays) January 23, 2022

The Hershey Bears tweeted their own statement, saying “We condemn acts of racism in all forms” and offering “support to Jordan and the entire Stingrays organization.”

The Capitals then quote-retweeted that statement and added, “We must continue to eradicate this type of disgusting behavior from our game and society.”

The incident between Panetta and Subban comes directly on the heels of another racist gesture that took place in the American Hockey League last week. The AHL suspended Krystof Hrabik, a forward for the San Jose Barracuda who made a racist gesture toward Tucson Roadrunners forward Boko Imama, for 30 games.

