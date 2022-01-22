Radko Gudas gets frustrated when all the penalty box water bottles have no water in them

Former Capitals defenseman and current Florida Panther, Radko Gudas was sent to the penalty box for holding Friday night as the Panthers took on the Vancouver Canucks. Instead of going to the box for two minutes and feeling shame, Gudas was just left feeling dehydrated.

None of the water bottles in the visitor’s penalty box had any water in them.

Gudas only finds empty water bottles in the box. pic.twitter.com/3FEJFHwanX — Jameson Olive (@JamesonCoop) January 22, 2022

This is absolutely tragic.

Believe it or not, this isn’t Gudas’ first battle with H20 in the NHL. As a member of the Tampa Bay Lightning in 2013, Gudas was viciously attacked by a squirt of water sent in his direction by Panthers forward Scottie Upshall from the Florida bench.

Gudas retaliated by slashing the mess out of the boards in front of the Panthers’ players. Safe to say, Radko takes hydration seriously.

Screenshot: Bally Sports Florida