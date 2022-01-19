Joe Beninati voted DC Sportscaster of the Year by the National Sports Media Association for third time

Joe Beninati, the legendary Capitals play-by-play man, has been voted DC Sportscaster of the Year for the third time by the National Sports Media Association.

The irreplaceable and forever impeccably dressed Joe B last won the award in 2018 and then in 2015 before that.

“Thanks to all who offered congratulations on this special award, I appreciate it very much!” Beninati wrote on Twitter. “It means a great deal to me to be nominated and selected by my peers, colleagues, and friends in the DC sports media. I am honored and humbled, thank you!”

The 16-time Capital Emmy Award winner and Board of Governors Award recipient, Beninati has been NBC Sports Washington’s play-by-play guy for the Capitals for 25-plus years and just celebrated his 25th anniversary as partners with Craig Laughlin in early November.

Other notable local winners honored include Mark Zuckerman (DC Sportswriter of the Year), Bruce Cunningham (Maryland Sportscaster of the Year), Jeff Zrebiec (Maryland Sportswriter of the Year), Lane Casadonte (Virginia Sportscaster of the Year), Wes McElroy (Virginia Sportscaster of the Year), and David Teel (Virginia Sportswriter of the Year).

Congratulations, Joe B!

Headline photo: Ian Oland/RMNB