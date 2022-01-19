Connor McMichael republishes deleted cuddling photo with Alex Ovechkin: ‘With best friend (part 2)’

The Connor McMichael/Alex Ovechkin deleted photos saga took a shocking and unexpected turn on Tuesday night.

McMichael reposted (!) his photo snuggling with Ovechkin from his 21st birthday weekend.

“With best friend (part 2)😂,” wrote McMichael.

I took to the comments to try and get some answers for you, my dear reader, on why McMichael deleted his previous photos.

“What happened here @connor91mcmichael? I will totally keep it secret 😂,” I asked, probably lying.

I have not gotten a response from Connor by publication, but I promise I’ll keep working my sources! Okay, I might be fibbing on that one too.

More and more I’m thinking that someone, maybe a certain machine-like man, took McMichael’s phone and posted the photos.

“Ovi followed back McMichael on his Instagram for a short period last night,” observed Reader Claire in our comments. “Not sure how long it was, just looked through who he was following after seeing the photo Connor posted then looked again later out of curiosity and he had unfollowed him.”

🤔

Headline photo: @connor91mcmichael