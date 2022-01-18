Capitals players share their favorite ice cream flavors and Nicklas Backstrom really, really likes strawberry

The Washington Capitals hosted Kids Days at Capital One Arena on Sunday. There were Nickelodeon slime graphics on the scoreboard and balloon animals in the crowd.

There were also videos the team shared of Caps players’ favorites. The best video was the one dedicated to the topic of ice cream flavors.

I S’CREAM, U S’CREAM, THESE ARE THE PLAYERS' FAVORITE ICE CREAMS#CapsKidsDay pic.twitter.com/kJXvh0YTXA — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) January 16, 2022

“My favorite ice cream favorite is strawberry,” Nicklas Backstrom said, dead serious, looking straight into the camera lens. “I really like strawberry. Everything I do… if I do a milkshake I do strawberry. Strawberry… ice cream. It’s my go-to.”

Alex Ovechkin and Lars Eller next agreed on pistachio, but both had their own personal struggles saying it correctly. Elleradded multiple other flavors including chocolate and orange sherbet.

Tom Wilson’s choice (or should I say choices?) was very considered.

“I think my go-to’s are usually cookie dough or mint chocolate chip,” Wilson said. “I don’t usually stray from that. Cookies-n-cream is pretty good. I don’t have an ice cream problem, I guess – except for naming like 10 flavors.”

Trevor van Riemsdyk was very smiley when sharing his favorite.

“Generally if I’m just going somewhere in the summer there’s a place by my house where get like a cookies-n-cream type of deal with some crushed Oreos in there. That’s always good.”

The Capitals also asked players what their favorite cartoon was growing up. Answers ranged from Donald Duck (Backstrom) and Tom and Jerry (Ovechkin) to Hey Arnold (Tom Wilson) and Spongebob (TVR).

According to RMNB crasher and Capitals season-ticket holder Sheena Dunn, the players were also asked to choose between Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles and the Power Rangers during a video segment inside the arena. They all chose TMNT.

Sure this was for kids, but, nowadays, most answers from players and coaches are vague, evasive, and usually includes the phrase gettin’ pucks deep. So this is good content that is revealing about the personality of each player and personally, you get two thumbs up from me.

And now, here are some important kid drawings.

