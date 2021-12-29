Back at it and back in the win column: Capitals beat Predators 5-3

The Washington Capitals are back and playing hockey again. Most of their forward lineup is even skating together for what feels like the first time since 1992. Let’s do that hockey.
Lars Eller finished off an absolutely beautiful team passing play to open the scoring. John Carlson sniped home an absolutely pinpoint Nicklas Backstrom pass to double the lead. Nic Dowd tapped home a smart feed from Carl Hagelin to seal a fantastic first period.
Yakov Trenin capitalized on a garbage call from TJ Luxmore to cut the lead to two. Luke Kunin jammed home a feed from Eeli Tolvanen to draw the Preds ever closer. Filip Forsberg tipped home a point drive to tie things at three.
Evgeny Kuznetsov absolutely slung a wrister to the top shelf shorthanded to give the Caps a lead again. Carl Hagelin empty netter.
Capitals beat Predators 5-3!
Next for the Caps is a trip to Detroit to take on the upstart Red Wings. It will be the last game they play in 2021.
