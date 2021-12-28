Nashville Predators get 6 players back from COVID protocol ahead of Capitals game

NHL teams are still being massively impacted by the surge of COVID-19. That includes the Nashville Predators who are the Capitals’ first opponent after the holiday and COVID-imposed break.

The Predators announced Monday that defenseman Roman Josi and forwards Tommy Novak and Colton Sissons have been added to the NHL’s COVID-19 protocol list. But the club is getting back six other players from quarantine: Mark Borowiecki, Nick Cousins, Mikael Granlund, Ben Harpur, Ryan Johansen, and Philip Tomasino.

Mark Borowiecki, Nick Cousins, Mikael Granlund, Ben Harpur, Ryan Johansen and Philip Tomasino are off the COVID-19 list. Roman Josi, Tommy Novak and Colton Sissons are now on the COVID-19 list. — Adam Vingan (@AdamVingan) December 27, 2021

The Predators, like the Caps with Evgeny Kuznetsov and Nicklas Backstrom, are getting back two key pieces down the middle as Mikael Granlund (27 points in 28 games) and Ryan Johansen (24 points in 27 games) are now out of protocol and back on their active roster.

One obvious huge miss for Nashville is Roman Josi who is having yet another Norris Trophy caliber season with 29 points in 30 games. Josi is Nashville’s top minute eater (24:46 per game) as he stars at both five-on-five and on their special teams.

As the Predators get six players back from COVID-related unavailability, Monday saw the Caps lose six players to protocol and they will now join TJ Oshie on the sideline.

The Predators will come into Wednesday night’s action with a 19-10-1 record which sees them second in the Central Division only to the Minnesota Wild. They have won seven games in a row which is tied with the Pittsburgh Penguins for the longest active winning streak in the league.