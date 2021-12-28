Capitals-Canadiens game in January gets postponed due to Canadian attendance restrictions

The Washington Capitals’ game against the Nashville Predators on Wednesday is still on (as of this moment), but a January tilt against the Montreal Canadiens is not.

The NHL announced on Tuesday afternoon that the January 4 Capitals-Canadiens game has been postponed due to “Canadian attendance restrictions.”

Canada is only allowing its seven NHL teams to have 50 percent attendance at games.

SCHEDULE UPDATE: @NHL postpones one game due to COVID-related issues and nine games due to Canadian attendance restrictions. Full release: https://t.co/xBNA4hKsO6 pic.twitter.com/edfOM7qckp — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) December 28, 2021

Per the NHL, make-up dates for the games have yet to be established.

The game marks the fourth Capitals game to be postponed this season. Three other games have been shuttered including Dec. 21 against the Flyers, Dec. 23 against the New York Islanders, and Dec. 27 against the Ottawa Senators.

The NHL plans to make up games in February during what was originally supposed to be the break for the 2022 Winter Olympics.

The NHL also announced it was getting creative with a Boston-Montreal game that was supposed to be held on Wednesday, Jan. 12 at Bell Center. It will now be played at TD Garden in Boston, MA, and a make-up date for that Habs’ home game will be announced later.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB