Peter Laviolette’s lineup during Monday’s practice suggests Alex Alexeyev could make NHL debut against Predators

One team’s COVID-19 outbreak is another man’s opportunity, apparently.

Capitals top defense prospect, Alex Alexeyev, was called up to the team’s taxi squad on Monday after six new players were added to the Capitals’ COVID-19 protocol list, including three of the club’s starting defensemen.

If Justin Schultz, Nick Jensen, and Martin Fehervary are all unable to return by Wednesday, Alexeyev appears set to make his NHL debut against the Nashville Predators. Michal Kempny could also make his 2021-22 NHL season debut.

Peter Laviolette’s lines and pairings looked like the following per NBC Sports Washington’s JJ Regan.

Capitals lines

Ovechkin-Kuznetsov-Wilson

Sheary-Backstrom-Hathaway

McMichael-Eller-Protas

Hagelin-Dowd-Leason Orlov-Carlson

Kempny-TVR

Alexeyev-Irwin Samsonov

Copley

Alexeyev was lined up on the left side with Matt Irwin. The only other defenseman in reserve currently is taxi-squad member, Lucas Johansen.

Alex Alexeyev has entered the chat@Alexeyev04 pic.twitter.com/ZNldoZv4kH — Hershey Bears (@TheHersheyBears) December 12, 2021

Alexeyev, 22, is a 2018 first-round draft pick of the Capitals. The towering 6-foot-4, 210-pound Russian rearguard has both a big shot and the ability to make big plays with his stickhandling skills like Dmitry Orlov.

So far this season, Alexeyev has one goal and three assists in 24 AHL games with the Hershey Bears. His only tally came during a December 12 game against the Laval Rocket where he kept the puck in at the blue line and skated it hard to the net for the score.

Despite being a left-handed shooter, Alexeyev has played most of the season on the right side with Tobias Geisser on Hershey’s second pairing.

Alexeyev began his professional career during the 2019-20 season after graduating from the junior Red Deer Rebels. The defenseman scored 21 points in 58 games during his first season with the Bears. While on loan to KHL Salavat Yulaev Ufa during the 2020-21 season, a 21-year-old Alexeyev had 16 pints (8g, 8a) in 55 games.

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB