Alex Ovechkin dressed up as a reindeer to read Biscuit ‘Twas the night before Capsmas

The Washington Capitals released their annual holiday card on Friday and it’s another doozy.

Select Capitals players dressed up in ugly X-mas sweaters — or in Alex Ovechkin’s case, a reindeer — to read team dog, Biscut, a bedtime story on Christmas Eve.

The Caps reimagined ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas, giving it a Capitals and hockey twist. And by that, I mean there were definitely mentions of Peter Laviolette’s dangerous postgame ax award and Ovi’s office.

Here’s the dialogue and some of the color from the video.

Twas the night before Capsmas,

When all through the house

Not a creature was stirring

Not even a mouse;

The stockings were hung… [Biscuit bites the book]

[Kuzy looks at Biscuit indignantly. “MAH, I’m missing the words. C’mon! Listen to me, please.”] The stocks were hung

In the lockers with care,

Where shields and axes

Were soon to be shared [Nic Dowd aggressively licked in the face by Biscuit.] The fans were all nestled so snug in their beds,

While vincent… [Nicklas Backstrom says son’s name instead of the word visions. Stops and rolls tongue.] While VISIONS of victories danced in their heads

And the team in their jerseys and I in my cap,

Had just settled in

For another attack

When out on the ice

There arose such a clatter,

I sprang from the bench to go fight for the matter.

Away to the office,

I flew like a flash.

Tore open the alley

And slapped with a clash!

Then what to my wondering eyes should appear,

But a fierce line of three

Never buckling from fear.

With a pass and assist,

So solid and quick,

I knew in a moment

It must be St. Nick! [Capitals show footage of Nicklas Backstrom making passes with a Santa hat on] Now Oshie! Now Eller! Now Kuzy and Carlson!

On, Sammy! On, Orlov!

On, Ovi and Wilson!

To the top of the crease

And the back of the net,

Let’s dash away, smash away, crash away all! With all in the W,

And cellys of light,

We cheered as the visitors

Drove out of sight. We’re here to say thank you

To fans far and near.

For you fuel all our energy,

And fill us with cheer. Merry Capsmas to all,

And to all a good night! [Dmitry Orlov yells “NICE” and gives a thumbs up as Biscuit runs away]

The highlights for me were:

The noises Biscuit was making.

Alex Ovechkin’s speed-reading because he clearly just wanted to get this over with.

Evgeny Kuznetsov and Dmitry Orlov’s enthusiasm and high pitches while reading.

Lars Eller. He should record an entire album of him reading bedtime stories.

The Capitals also released several other holiday-inspired videos with players who were not in quarantine at the time of filming.

Think we know what holiday movie the boys will be watching tonight… #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/mIJwGuN01g — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2021

New favorite holiday song may be Dima's rendition of Jingle Bells#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/K1vJMKmldw — Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2021

I’m all about Evgeny Kuznetsov’s naughty list. 😂

Merry Christmas, everyone!

Screenshot: Capitals/YouTube