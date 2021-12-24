Alex Ovechkin dressed up as a reindeer to read Biscuit ‘Twas the night before Capsmas

The Washington Capitals released their annual holiday card on Friday and it’s another doozy.
Select Capitals players dressed up in ugly X-mas sweaters — or in Alex Ovechkin’s case, a reindeer — to read team dog, Biscut, a bedtime story on Christmas Eve.
The Caps reimagined ‘Twas The Night Before Christmas, giving it a Capitals and hockey twist. And by that, I mean there were definitely mentions of Peter Laviolette’s dangerous postgame ax award and Ovi’s office.
Here’s the dialogue and some of the color from the video.
Twas the night before Capsmas,
When all through the house
Not a creature was stirring
Not even a mouse;
The stockings were hung…
[Biscuit bites the book]
[Kuzy looks at Biscuit indignantly. “MAH, I’m missing the words. C’mon! Listen to me, please.”]
The stocks were hung
In the lockers with care,
Where shields and axes
Were soon to be shared
[Nic Dowd aggressively licked in the face by Biscuit.]
The fans were all nestled so snug in their beds,
While vincent…
[Nicklas Backstrom says son’s name instead of the word visions. Stops and rolls tongue.]
While VISIONS of victories danced in their heads
And the team in their jerseys and I in my cap,
Had just settled in
For another attack
When out on the ice
There arose such a clatter,
I sprang from the bench to go fight for the matter.
Away to the office,
I flew like a flash.
Tore open the alley
And slapped with a clash!
Then what to my wondering eyes should appear,
But a fierce line of three
Never buckling from fear.
With a pass and assist,
So solid and quick,
I knew in a moment
It must be St. Nick!
[Capitals show footage of Nicklas Backstrom making passes with a Santa hat on]
Now Oshie! Now Eller! Now Kuzy and Carlson!
On, Sammy! On, Orlov!
On, Ovi and Wilson!
To the top of the crease
And the back of the net,
Let’s dash away, smash away, crash away all!
With all in the W,
And cellys of light,
We cheered as the visitors
Drove out of sight.
We’re here to say thank you
To fans far and near.
For you fuel all our energy,
And fill us with cheer.
Merry Capsmas to all,
And to all a good night!
[Dmitry Orlov yells “NICE” and gives a thumbs up as Biscuit runs away]
The highlights for me were:
The Capitals also released several other holiday-inspired videos with players who were not in quarantine at the time of filming.
Think we know what holiday movie the boys will be watching tonight… #ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/mIJwGuN01g
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2021
New favorite holiday song may be Dima's rendition of Jingle Bells#ALLCAPS pic.twitter.com/K1vJMKmldw
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 23, 2021
I’m all about Evgeny Kuznetsov’s naughty list. 😂
Naughty or Nice: #ALLCAPS Edition pic.twitter.com/hktcKEyzXm
— Washington Capitals (@Capitals) December 22, 2021
Merry Christmas, everyone!
Screenshot: Capitals/YouTube
