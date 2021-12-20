Capital One Arena will be requiring fans to wear masks after mandate reinstated by Mayor Muriel Bowser

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Monday that fans will again be required to wear masks when inside Capital One Arena.

This news comes due to an announcement made hours before by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, reinstating the mandatory indoor mask mandate.

2) Reinstate the indoor mask mandate. Beginning Tuesday, December 21st at 6 AM, the indoor mask mandate will be reinstated until 6 AM on January 31, 2022. pic.twitter.com/iCEvNeih9c — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 20, 2021

MSE followed up that update with a statement of their own which details how all persons age two years or older must be masked when inside Capital One Arena unless they are eating or drinking.

An update from Monumental Sports & Entertainment For more information: https://t.co/L7FdNxC7Mj pic.twitter.com/W7D8w3CJTH — Monumental Sports & Entertainment (@MSE) December 20, 2021

This news also comes as the National Hockey League is going through their worst spell with the disease since the pandemic started.

#NHL Covid-19 (as of Dec. 20, 1 pm ET) 119 players reported in active protocol (16.1% of rosters)

23 teams w/ at least 1 player in protocol

5 head coaches in protocol

42 games postponed (37 in last 7 days)

9 teams w/ facilities closed

19 teams w/ no games scheduled til Dec. 27 — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) December 20, 2021

On December 17, Washington DC posted 844 new positive COVID-19 cases, its highest number ever in one day.

You can view the Mayor’s entire COVID-19 Situational Update here:

If you missed today's COVID-19 Situational Update, you can view the entire slide deck here: https://t.co/8G5obuyNtB pic.twitter.com/kJ25PEQgkc — Mayor Muriel Bowser (@MayorBowser) December 20, 2021

