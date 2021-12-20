Home / News / Capital One Arena will be requiring fans to wear masks after mandate reinstated by Mayor Muriel Bowser

Capital One Arena will be requiring fans to wear masks after mandate reinstated by Mayor Muriel Bowser

By Chris Cerullo

December 20, 2021 1:22 pm

Monumental Sports & Entertainment announced Monday that fans will again be required to wear masks when inside Capital One Arena.

This news comes due to an announcement made hours before by DC Mayor Muriel Bowser, reinstating the mandatory indoor mask mandate.

MSE followed up that update with a statement of their own which details how all persons age two years or older must be masked when inside Capital One Arena unless they are eating or drinking.

This news also comes as the National Hockey League is going through their worst spell with the disease since the pandemic started.

On December 17, Washington DC posted 844 new positive COVID-19 cases, its highest number ever in one day.

You can view the Mayor’s entire COVID-19 Situational Update here:

Headline photo: Elizabeth Kong/RMNB

