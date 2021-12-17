Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively make surprise appearance at Laurel, Maryland liquor store

The state of Maryland hosted two of the biggest movie stars in the world on Thursday.

Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively made a surprise appearance at the Total Wine in Laurel. The liquor store was lucky enough to receive the first display of Lively’s newest Betty Buzz mixers at their store. Blake and Ryan checked out the display and met with the store’s team.

The location is miles away from BWI Airport.

Total Wine posted photos of the appearance on both its national Instagram account and its local store’s page.

Total Wine observed that “Ryan took the opportunity to stop by and do some gratuitous photo ops with his @aviationgin display cutout as well. Seemed pretty on-brand for him.”

Blake founded Betty Buzz. The drinks are described as “sparkling non-alcoholic mixers crafted for your favorite spirits but tasty enough to fly solo.”

The Canadian Reynolds, who is a big hockey fan, spent part of his day helping raise money for SickKids, Canada’s most research-intensive hospital and the largest center dedicated to improving children’s health in the country. Reynolds sent ugly sweaters to the Leafs who shot pucks at targets of his face.

“I felt that, guys. But only in my face, neck and thorax,” Reynolds joked on Twitter.

The @sickkids foundation makes life possible for so many kids. And makes it bearable for so many parents. I’m proud to be a part of this organization for several years running. Love the entire staff and every kid in that building. — Ryan Reynolds (@VancityReynolds) December 16, 2021

Photo: @totalwine/Instagram