Leon Draisaitl on Alex Ovechkin’s impressive season: ‘He continues to get better, if that’s possible’

Alex Ovechkin is having a career year 28 games through the 2021-22 season. The only players standing in his way of leading the entire NHL in scoring are Edmonton Oilers forwards Leon Draisaitl and Connor McDavid.

Draisaitl was asked about Ovechkin’s impressive season after Edmonton’s Monday practice.

"It's fun to watch. He's great for the game. He continues to get better, if that's possible." Leon Draisaitl on Alex Ovechkin's success this year: pic.twitter.com/EMC08Aez66 — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) December 13, 2021

“It’s impressive. How old is he? 36? He’s turning into a pass-first guy now which is kinda scary,” Draisaitl joked. “It’s fun to watch. He’s great for the game. He continues to get better if that’s possible. It’s cool to watch.”

Draisaitl and McDavid both currently sit at 45 points through 26 games played for the Oilers. Ovechkin has played two more games and has 44 points.

The uber-talented German is also who Ovi currently trails in the goal-scoring race as he has potted 23 goals so far to Ovi’s even 20. 13 of Draisaitl’s goals have come on what seems to be an unstoppable Edmonton power play that is clicking at over 31-percent.

Ovechkin does however have a commanding lead in the league when it comes to scoring at five-on-five with eight points more than second-best Kirill Kaprizov of the Minnesota Wild. Ovi’s 30 points at five-on-five are 11 better than Draisaitl and 12 better than McDavid.

